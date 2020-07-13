Allegacy reopens Triad branches with limited public hours
Allegacy Federal Credit Union said Monday it has resumed limited lobby hours for most of its Triad branches.
Customers are required to wear a mask before entering a branch.
Branch lobbies are open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays in all but its East Hanover, Hanes Mall and Spartan Village locations. The branches also are open from 9 to 11 a.m. weekdays for senior citizens and members who are at high-risk for COVID-19 infection.
Appointments remain available at all branches.
Richard Craver
Hanes Mall tenant New York & Co. enters bankruptcy
Hanes Mall appears likely to lose another women’s apparel retail chain with Monday’s announcement that the parent company of New York & Co. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
RTW Retailwinds Inc. said in a news release it “expects to close a significant portion, if not all, of its brick-and-mortar stores and … has launched a store closing and liquidation process.”
New York & Co. also has a store in Friendly Center in Greensboro.
The company said it is “evaluating any and all strategic alternatives, including the potential sale of its e-commerce business and related intellectual property.” Analysts have projected that RTW would look to sell the brand as part of any bankruptcy filing.
Sheamus Toal, RTW’s chief executive Officer and chief financial officer, said “the combined effects of a challenging retail environment coupled with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic have caused significant financial distress on our business, and we expect it to continue to do so in the future.”
The company expects to fully repay a $12.7 million outstanding balance on a loan to Wells Fargo & Co. by Aug. 31.
Richard Craver
First Bancorp continues branch expansion in Triangle
First Bancorp said Thursday it is opening its first branch in downtown Cary as part of its expansion into the Triangle marketplace.
First Bancorp is a supercommunity bank based in Southern Pines. The bank has increased its Winston-Salem and Triad presence significantly in the past two years with four and 15 branches, respectively.
The bank has plans to open a regional headquarters off Six Forks Road in Raleigh in early 2021, as well as a second branch in Fuquay-Varina. It currently has six branches in the Triangle.
Altogether, the bank has total assets of $6.4 billion and 101 branches in the Carolinas.
Richard Craver
F.N.B. Corp. board declares 12-cent quarterly dividend
The board of directors for F.N.B. Corp. declared Monday a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share on the bank’s common stock.
The dividend is payable Sept. 15 to shareholders registered as of Sept. 4.
F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, expanded into the Carolinas in March 2017 after its $1.4 billion acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp.
It currently has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest N.C.
Richard Craver
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.