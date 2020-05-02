10.5% salary hike for Caterpillar top exec in 2019

Caterpillar Inc. provided James Umpleby III, its chairman and chief executive, with a 10.5% increase in salary to $1.57 million for fiscal 2019, the company reported Thursday.

However, a 50.7% decrease in incentive pay to $2.34 million contributed to a 23.5% decline in Umpleby’s annual total compensation to $16.38 million.

When factoring in an $18.16 million gain in the value of his pension and deferred compensation, Umpleby received $34.52 million in overall total compensation. Most analysts do not include pension and deferred compensation in their executive pay models. Umpleby received stock and stock-option awards valued at $12.15 million on the date they were awarded. He received $291,954 in all other compensation.

Caterpillar reported its chief executive pay ratio for 2019 was 530-to-1 when factoring $34.52 million in overall total compensation and a $65,132 salary as the median annual employee compensation.

A Dodd-Frank Act rule, enforced for the first time in fiscal 2017, requires corporations to put a number and a ratio to the compensation gap between chief executives and their median employee salary. Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers.

Home furnishings sales rose before COVID-19

Orders placed with home-furnishings manufacturers were at $2.28 billion in February, up 5.6% from a year earlier, according to a monthly survey released Thursday by Smith Leonard PLLC, a financial-services company in High Point.

However, orders were down 0.3% from $2.29 billion in January.

About 71% of survey participants had a year-over-year increase in orders during February, compared with 50% in January.

Home-furnishings sales are expected to have fallen drastically in March and April with the local and statewide stay-at-home orders closing non-essential retail stores.

For example, home-furnishings retail sales were at $7.34 billion in March, down 24.6% from a year ago, the U.S. Commerce Department reported. Sales fell 26.8% from February.

Loan-loss provision drives down First Bancorp’s profitA substantial COVID-19-related increase in First Bancorp’s provision for loan losses led to an 18.8% drop in first-quarter net income to $18.2 million.

The bank reported a provision for loan losses of $5.6 million, up from $3.2 million in the fourth quarter and $500,000 a year ago.First Bancorp said $4.3 million of the provision was related to COVID-19’s effect on the loan portfolio.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Excluding the provision, First Bancorp had loan revenue of $54.7 million, up 2.6% from a year ago. Fee revenue fell 2.6% to $13.7 million. First Bancorp approved 1,995 loans worth a combined $208 million in the federal Paycheck Protection Program. As of April 23, the bank had deferred loan payments on 1,062 loans totaling $506 million.

F.N.B. converts to virtual shareholder meeting

The board of directors for F.N.B. Corp. said Thursday it will conduct a virtual shareholders meeting at 8:30 a.m. May 13.

F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, expanded into the Carolinas in March 2017 after its $1.4 billion acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp.

It currently has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

