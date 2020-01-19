Telemarketers remained at the top of the top-10 consumer complaint list for North Carolina in 2019, according to the N.C. Attorney General’s Office.
Telemarketing complaints are related to robocalls, spoofed calls and calls that violate the Do Not Call registry.
The N.C. Justice Department received 1,545 telemarketing complaints out of 14,462 overall last year.
In August, Attorney General Josh Stein unveiled the Anti-Robocall Principles, an agreement between 51 attorneys general and 12 phone companies to fight robocalls through prevention and enforcement.
“Bad actors are always trying to use fear and confusion to take advantage of people,” Stein said. “Their actions are unconscionable and often illegal.
“My office will continue to investigate consumer complaints and do everything in our power to hold scammers accountable and make North Carolinians whole again.”
Overall, Justice officials secured consumer refunds of nearly $580,000 last year, of which more than $293,000 went to refund elder fraud victims, which was the No. 4 consumer complaint at 1,249.
The department defined elder fraud as “scams that target vulnerable senior citizens, including sweetheart, IRS and grandparent scams.”
Lenders and credit complaints was second, involving issues with mortgage lenders, creditors, debt adjustors, credit reporting and recovery, and collection agencies. The department received 1,477 complaints in the category.
Motor vehicles complaints stayed third at 1,381, typically involving car rentals, buying or selling new or used cars, failures to disclose car damages, recreational vehicles and auto repair issues.
Fifth remained home repairs at 1,215 complaints involving home improvement and repair, construction, and home and lawn care.
Rounding out the top-10 were: health care at 783 complaints about health services and products, and hospital, doctor and health-care providers; cable TV and satellite at 780; landlord-tenant at 680; telecommunications at 675; home furnishings and appliances at 421.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.