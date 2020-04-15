Wednesday wasn’t the usual April 15 for Winston-Salem tax preparers, in large part because of the July 15 extension for filing federal and state income-tax returns.
“Today is a little different than other years,” Mike Picconi, the owner of PRS Tax Services Inc., said Wednesday. “People have already moved that filing date to July 15 in their minds. And the big topic of discussion today is ‘Where’s my stimulus check?’”
To help clients, Picconi has put on his business’ Facebook page a link to the Internal Revenue Service’s Economic Impact Payments web page at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments.
Instead of the giant surge in business he tends to have April 1 through April 15, Picconi said he has had a giant decline.
“In making personal contact with my prior clients, it isn’t that they’ve forgot me or used someone else, they’re just putting it off,” he said. “It’s not their top priority at this time.”
Since Monday, business has picked up considerably for Ryan Dodson’s 34 Liberty Tax stores in the Triad, five of which are in Forsyth County, as well as for Ann Lancaster’s company, Ann’s Accounting & Tax Professionals in Winston-Salem, compared with recent weeks.
But, overall, activity has been down compared with past April 15 tax deadlines, Dodson and Lancaster said.
Dodson, a Liberty Tax franchisee, said he saw twice as many customers coming into Liberty Tax offices Tuesday than he saw on the average day last week.
He believes some people were motivated to get at least their state tax returns in Wednesday because North Carolina will charge interest after April 15.
“What’s interesting is we’re seeing a pick-up in folks who have normally done it online themselves,” Dodson said.
He said some of it has to do with the complexity of self-employers trying to figure out the qualified business income deduction.
His offices are also getting calls about stimulus checks.
His reminder is that the IRS and U.S. Treasury Department are in control of the timing of the stimulus checks.
Lancaster said more tax returns were dropped off at her office from 4 p.m. Monday through Tuesday than she received the previous two weeks, with a lot of people wanting to make sure they got their returns in because of the stimulus money.
Still, Lancaster said that because her business is not seeing the usual “hustle and bustle” for this time of year, just half her employees are in the office.
“We’ve called up people and said, ‘Please try to get in here if you can,’ ” she said.
On Wednesday, her office was bombarded with calls about stimulus checks.
“They want their money, now,” Lancaster said.
She is also hearing from people who are not filing returns.
“I’m just telling everybody to have a little patience,” she said.
But Wednesday at Thomas E. Gatewood Jr. CPA was a rather calm day like past April 15 tax deadlines.
“It usually is on the 15th (of April) because we work real hard to not have a big rush,” owner Tom Gatewood said. “It’s very calm, just people calling or sending in their authorizations for us to e-file. Some people have opted to not pay until July; of course they found out how much they owe.”
For clients they have not heard from, employees at Gatewood’s company have filed extensions through Oct. 15.
Reminder
For this filing season amid the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service extended the federal filing date from April 15 to July 15 without penalties and interest.
The N.C. Department of Revenue also extended the April 15 tax-filing deadline to July 15 for individual, corporate and franchise taxes and is not charging penalties for those who file and pay their taxes before July 15.
But, based on current state law, people will have to pay interest charged to filings after April 15 until the date of payment. The interest rate is 5% annually.
N.C. House of Representatives’ legislators have been working on a draft bill that would waive the accrual of interest from April 15 through July 15. The House session will convene on April 28.
