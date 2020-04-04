Gov. Roy Cooper made a socioeconomic pledge when enacting two of the most consequential executive orders of his term in office.
The first, No. 118 on March 17, temporarily closed bars statewide and dine-in restaurant service in response to the COVID-19 virus pandemic
The second, No. 121 on March 27, implemented statewide stay-at-home restrictions.
Economists forecast that as many as 2.5 million North Carolinians may be at high- or moderate-risk for a layoff, reduced wages, tips and work hours, or furloughs.
“Another front we’re fighting is helping people whose jobs and livelihoods have been lost in the blink of an eye due to this cruel virus,” Cooper said Friday.
Cooper’s pledge was to “take down some barriers to unemployment benefits” as laid-off workers apply at www.des.gov or call 888-737-0259.
(tncms-asset)9a505556-76b1-11ea-bcfd-00163ec2aa770 —(/tncms-asset)
The DES website lists the website as “the fastest and most efficient way to apply for unemployment benefits.”
The option of filing a claim in person at state employment centers was removed several years ago, erasing not only the optics of long lines, but also face-to-face interaction.
“We realize these steps will cost people their jobs, and we hope this executive order will help bring some relief,” Cooper said March 17.
Among the key elements of Order No. 118 were:
- Waiving the one-week waiting period to receive benefits;
- Allowing applicants to file for benefits if they are subject to reduced hours as well as laid off; and
- Removing the requirement that recipients have to look for work during the benefits period.
Even though Cooper and the N.C. Division of Employment Security knew the two orders would deliver major blows to the state’s economy, they felt the trade-offs of saving lives and easing access to unemployment insurance benefits would provide some salve.
Tsunami of claims
Instead, the tsunami-type waves of applicants have overwhelmed, at least temporarily, the state’s UI benefits claims system.
That, in turn, has contributed to mass frustration among successful and would-be UI benefit applicants even as many understand why claim processing has been so erratic.
From March 16 through Friday, there have been at least 381,637 claims filed, with 87.2% of applicants citing the COVID-19 virus as the reason for their job loss, layoff from work, reduced wages or furlough.
That’s an average of about 1,000 an hour for a system that had been handling about 3,300 a week just three weeks ago.
DES officials said Friday that more than $10 million in UI benefits have been paid related to about 41,000 claims related to COVID-19. Those claims were made between March 16 and March 20.
That averages to about $243.90 per week for those claimants who got through and were deemed eligible for benefits.
By comparison, for the fourth quarter of 2019, N.C. workers received an average weekly UI benefit of $277, with an average duration of 8.7 weeks — last in the country, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics,
Less than 10% of jobless workers in N.C. received UI benefits, also last in the country.
Currently, it’s likely there are just as many would-be applicants, if not more, who have been calling repeatedly daily, hanging on for as long as they can stand it to speak with a DES call center worker, or not being given the option and getting cut off.
They’ve been kicked off the online process, or been told they need to reset their password — which requires the help of, you guessed it — a DES call center employee.
Unprecedented strain
Both Cooper and Lockhart Taylor, DES’ assistant secretary, have expressed their frustration with the mechanics of applying while promoting the steps that the department is taking to remedy the issues.
“I’ve made unemployment insurance more widely available, but we know that it has also put unprecedented strain on the system,” Cooper said Friday.
“I know it has been a struggle to file claims and to get questions answered on the phone. I’ve heard it from people personally.
“Every claim represents a family on the edge,” Cooper said. “Every claim is crucial, and I will continue pushing until this is fixed and the process works more smoothly.
Cooper paused before finishing with a rare slight irritation in his voice: “I expect them (DES) to do this quickly.”
Next steps
Taylor announced Thursday several steps DES is implementing to clear the backlog of claims and free up the phone lines for new applicants.
“We know our job is just beginning, and we will not rest until we’ve processed every claim, answered every question and answered every phone call,” Taylor said.
To that extent, Taylor said the division is hiring 50 new employees, utilizing the help of 100 employees from the state Division of Workforce Solutions Career Centers, and contracting with a third-party call center for an additional workforce of 200.
When the workforce initiatives are in place, the division said it will have about 850 workers dedicated to processing UI benefit claims.
It’s not clear, however, when that apparatus will be at full production.
The division has said it is taking on average about 14 days from the time a person files a claim to receiving the first payment.
Part of the reason for taking that long is that your last employer is given, by law, 10 days to respond to DES about your claim. No payment will be released until after this 10-day period.
Taylor said that while current call center business hours end at 5 p.m., those who are on hold or in queue at that time will be served. The short-term goal is extending call center hours to 8 p.m. on weekdays and offer limited Saturday hours.
DES is adding computer servers to ensure capacity for online filing, doubling printing and mail capacity to ensure timely delivery of documents, and purchasing more than 500 new computers and other equipment so employees in the office and at home can process claims.
However, Taylor said it takes time to train new employees and get those new computers and servers onto the DES claims-processing system.
“We know the number of claims will continue to increase in coming days,” Taylor said. “We understand (the delays) are not acceptable and we hear your frustrations during this time of uncertainty.”
“We want these new officials to be process claims, rather than just answering questions.
“We believe the system is getting better by the day and we will do it faster.”
Building frustration
One of those frustrated would-be applicants is Caroline Beamer, who recently moved from Hendersonville to Winston-Salem for a job with a high-end ladies clothing store.
“We are having an incredibly difficult time filing for unemployment, especially if there’s anything slightly out of the ordinary, such as a new address,” Beamer said.
Beamer said trying to get assistance through the DES phone number “is a joke.”
“It’s impossible to get through and has been for days for at least a week. And the website to file is always so jammed up that it is truly a test of patience to try to get your forms through, or to get a problem resolved. “
“Might all of these difficulties be due to our legislature cutting funds from this important site and service?” Beamer asked.
Cooper’s executive order No. 118 was required to amend a state law passed in June 2013 by the then-Republican supermajority in the General Assembly.
The law reduced the number of state UI insurance benefit weeks from 26 to 12, and the maximum benefit amount from $535 to $350 per week.
That left North Carolina and Florida with the lowest number of benefit weeks in the country.
The number of UI benefit weeks remains on a sliding scale based on the state unemployment rate and could increase to 20 weeks with a spike to at least 9% in the jobless rate.
The benefits were cut substantially foremost so that the state could quickly retire a $2.8 billion debt to the U.S. Labor and Treasury departments for borrowings to pay extended state UI benefits during the Great Recession of 2008-11.
Once that debt was paid off in May 2015, the effort was continued to build the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, also known as a “rainy-day fund,” which is at more than $3.9 billion.
House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said March 17 that the state’s Unemployment Trust Fund “is ready to activate with emergency measures that support families hurting from the economic impact of the COVID-19 response.”
“Those who are missing paychecks and bearing the brunt of these drastic economic measures need immediate access and support from these benefits and can have confidence our state will provide another robust disaster response,” Moore said.
Beamer urged legislators to act quickly on spending the funds necessary to resolve the claim-processing system.
However, there appears to be a sentiment among legislative leaders to wait until the short session begins April 28 before considering amending state UI laws and regulations.
“Rainy days do come around,” Beamer said. “The ostriches need to get their heads out of the sand.”
Not alone
North Carolina is clearly not alone in its UI benefits system being overwhelmed.
An internet search shows, that just like the virus, the surge in UI claims following 41 stay-at-home orders from governors has affected blue and red states, big and little communities, large and small businesses and those who work for themselves.
For example, NBC News reported Friday that potential UI benefits applicants “live in disparate parts of the country ... from New York to Florida and Nevada to Michigan ... but share the same experience: struggling to file for unemployment under the wave of coronavirus shutdowns.”
“Some dial their state offices hundreds of times, only to reach automated instructions that end with the line disconnecting. Others log onto websites that crash before they can file an application. Some endure the haltingly slow process unsure if they even qualify for the benefits.
“But chronic underfunding and aging technology have left states vulnerable to a crisis that resulted last week in a record 6.6 million unemployment claims (nationwide).”
States are having “a real problem right now,” said Heidi Shierholz, an economist with left-leaning Economic Policy Institute.
“We are in a situation that would be an unbelievable stress test for even the most equipped systems.
Shierholz cited that in New York, from March 23 to March 28, its employment security department recorded 8.2 million calls, an increase of 16,000% over a typical week. The department’s online filing system saw a 900% spike, from 350,000 visits to 3.4 million.
Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity also has responded by expanded call center hours, reassigned dozens of workers and sought to hire 100 more, NBC affiliate WESH reported.
North Carolina and Florida offer the nation’s lowest amount of weekly benefits and number of benefit weeks,
Hoping to help
Wendy Walker-Fox is preparing for what she hopes are fruitful attempts to help Triad residents complete the gauntlet of filing for unemployment insurance benefits.
Walker-Fox, workforce development director for the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, helps oversee efforts by the NCWorks Career Center. The center is available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 336-464-0520.
The group was slated to conduct an in-person application assistance event Tuesday at Davie County Public Library before it was postponed Friday as the council amended its protocols to cancel all in-person interactions and meetings.
“We realize that many individuals across our region do not have internet access needed to apply for benefits or otherwise need help filing a claim,” Walker-Fox said.
“We’re hoping that by at least providing an understanding voice, it may help to take some of the frustration out of the current process, for at least a while.”
Walker-Fox “wishes I had a magic wand” to get through those she’s been trying to assist.
“Our hopes are not high at being any better able to get through than individuals have been trying on their own.”
She acknowledges the best she’s been able to do is collecting the necessary personal and work history information of applicants and sending daily spreadsheet reports directly to DES officials
Walker-Fox said she’s been told by DES officials of a planned response time of 48 to 72 hours.
“But, that has not largely held true,” Walker-Fox said. “Now, we are stating up to five days.”
Federal complications
The division is implementing the unemployment insurance benefits of the recently passed federal CARES Act as it receives guidance from the federal government about the $600 payments that would last up to 13 weeks.
Individuals eligible for the federal weekly payments are required to sign up through the state’s online system as well. The state expects those payments to begin about two weeks after that guidance is provided.
The additional $600 in federal benefits will be for weeks ending April 4 through July 31.
It’s likely, however, that part of the challenges with UI applicants not being able to file a claim online or speak with a call center representative is that some individuals already are pursuing those federal benefits.
The state UI system has not been adjusted to handle all the pending categories of employees who can draw federal UI benefits such as part-time, self-employed, contract and other workers in the so-called gig economy.
Shierholz urges potential UI applicants to “just persist. You are eligible for these benefits.”
“It’s extremely important, not just for you and your family, but if there’s an avalanche of people who then can’t pay their rent, can’t pay their mortgage, can’t pay their car payments, that creates even worse ripple effects in the economy that makes this crisis even more so.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.