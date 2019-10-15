A solid boost in loan revenue and a strong fee-income return from subsidiary Bankers Healthcare Group led Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. to a 17.9% increase in third-quarter net income to $110.5 million.
Pinnacle completed its $1.9 billion purchase of BNC Bancorp of High Point in June 2017. It gained $7.4 billion in assets and 76 branches, including three in Forsyth County and 20 overall in the Triad.
Diluted earnings were $1.44 a share, up from $1.21 a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was $1.34 by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
The Pinnacle board authorized Tuesday a new share-repurchase program of $100 million through Dec. 31, 2020. The board declared a quarterly dividend of 16 cents, payable Nov. 29 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 1.
“Highlights for the third quarter include double-digit loan and deposit growth, strong hiring throughout our footprint and substantial fee growth, including continued out-performance from BHG,” Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.
“We are particularly pleased with our dramatic year-over-year fee growth, as we have headed into what appears to be a volatile interest rate environment.”
Pinnacle hired 67 “revenue producers” during the third quarter, following up on 45 in the second quarter, 27 in the first quarter and 107 for all of 2018.
“We continue to invest in compatible businesses that have potential to enhance our growth and profitability,” Turner said.
He cited as an example Pinnacle acquiring during the third quarter Advocate Capital Inc., which has $155.4 million in loan balances.
“We intend to enhance Advocate’s existing business model by offering a full suite of commercial banking products to their client base, while focusing on deposit gathering initially,” Turner said.
Loan revenue rose 3.8% to $187.5 million year over year.
The provision for loan losses was down 5.3% to $8.3 million. The provision is a key financial metric because it has a bottom-line effect on profitability.
Fee revenue surged 60.5% to $82.6 million. The biggest factors were income from equity securities at $32.3 million, other non-interest income at $20.2 million and service charges at $10.2 million.
At $27.55 billion in total assets on Sept. 30, Pinnacle has become a top-50 U.S. bank. Pinnacle told analysts it has a goal of reaching $28 billion in total assets by 2020.
Pinnacle has a four-state footprint with a presence in 12 of the largest urban markets in the Southeast, gaining from BNC the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte markets in North Carolina, Greenville-Spartanburg and Charleston in South Carolina, and Roanoke in Virginia.
Nonperforming loans were at $103.3 million on Sept. 30, compared with $102.7 million on June 30 and $95.6 million on Sept. 30, 2018. Pinnacle added $37.3 million in nonperforming BNC loans to its portfolio.
Net charge-offs were $4.87 million in the third quarter, compared with $4.14 million in the second quarter and $4.41 million a year ago.
Pinnacle reported 2,456 full- and full-time equivalent employees on Sept. 30. That total rose by 95 during the third quarter.
