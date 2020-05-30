The stock market plunge in the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center reporting Friday an overall $79.4 million loss for the first three quarters of fiscal 2019-20.
By comparison, the center has an overall $8.2 million loss for the same period in fiscal 2018-19.
The center reported a $71.2 million investment loss for the fiscal year through March 31, compared with $11.7 million in gains a year ago.
Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital investments.
The investment loss was not unexpected given the decline that the stock market went through beginning Feb. 20 through the end of the quarter. It is likely Wake Forest Baptist has recovered some of the investment losses with the stock market’s rebound in recent weeks.
When it comes to core revenue for the fiscal year to date, Wake Forest Baptist was up 9.4% to $2.73 billion.
Patient service revenue rose 10.2% to $2.42 billion.
That revenue source, however, is likely to be down in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019-20 given Wake Forest Baptist, as did most hospitals in North Carolina, halted non-essential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May.
Wake Forest Baptist has 19,220 employees overall. It is the largest employer in Forsyth County at 14,271 as of October 2018, according to the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce’s list of top-30 employers in the county.
The revenue breakdown by Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated medical facilities was: $1.42 billion from N.C. Baptist Hospital; $894.9 million from Wake Forest University Health Sciences; $258.1 million from High Point Medical Center; $87 million from Lexington Medical Center; $60.7 million from Davie Medical Center; and $54.1 million from Wilkes Regional Medical Center.
Gifts, grants and contracts were at $151 million, down 0.2%. There also were: $76.3 million from “other sources” that feature federal incentive payments for implementing electronic health records; $42.2 million in net assets released from restrictions; and $29.1 million from net student tuition and fees.
Operating expenses climbed 9.8% to $2.74 billion. Salaries and wages rose 9.2% to $1.21 billion, and the cost of clinical supplies and equipment increased 12.2% to $542.4 million.
The system reported: a 7.1% increase year over year in outpatient operating-room cases to 26,358; a 5.9% jump in emergency-department visits to 155,236; and an 11.8% increase in inpatient admissions to 48,043.
Wake Forest Baptist issued the quarterly report on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.
The Emma reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the quarter ended.
Lines of credit
In a separate Emma filing Friday, Wake Forest Baptist and two affiliates reported creating access to a line of credit worth up to $200 million through Bank of America Corp., Truist Financial Corp., F.N.B. Corp. and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.
Another line of credit, worth up to $100 million, was established with Wells Fargo & Co.
The affiliates are N.C. Baptist Hospital and Wake Forest University Health Sciences.
The line of credit for the $200 million represents an April 8 amendment of a June 2015 credit agreement. The line of credit for $100 million with Wells Fargo appears to represent a new line.
Novant entered April 8 into a line of credit worth up to $950 million with five banks.
Novant said it “anticipated a decline in revenue as a result of COVID-19. Establishing expanded lines of credit is appropriate business planning in that anticipation ... ensuring our operations are safeguarded by additional funds if circumstances warrant.”
Furlough impact
Wake Forest Baptist began a furlough initiative for employees and executives in late April and early May.
Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, the center’s chief executive and medical school dean, said in an employee memo that the furlough period would last 16 weeks. It was not clear how many furlough days or weeks employees will be required to take.
Wake Forest Baptist said that “most employees in our health system will be participating in (changing) time or pay in some fashion.”
The memo said the steps are designed so that they won’t affect clinical, patient-facing, full-time employees who are already adjusting schedules based on patient numbers.
It also said that management, from the vice presidential level and above, and department chairs will take pay reductions of between 20% and 30% during the furlough period.
Freischlag cited the temporary halting of the non-essential elective surgeries as a primary reason for the furloughs.
Freischlag said that preparation and planning for COVID-19 “has resulted in significantly lower patient volumes in several services and less revenue for our entire health care system, resulting in a net economic gap of tens of millions of dollars per month.”
“Funding from the (federal) CARES Act in the past month is expected to cover only 10% to 20% of the losses we are facing,” she wrote.
Wake Forest Baptist said in a statement April 10 that “while we will continue to look at opportunities to adjust and adapt to the impact this has caused on our health system, we do not have plans for layoffs.”
“Our goal is for our employees to have ongoing income and benefits throughout this crisis.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.