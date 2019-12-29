A major level of local nervousness and uncertainty also surrounds the No. 2 business story, a memorandum of understanding signed April 10 by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Atrium Health of Charlotte.
The official message is that the two not-for-profits are jointly “creating a next-generation academic health-care system" headlined by a Charlotte medical school campus debuting in 2021 or 2022.
The systems told bondholders in a November notice that their proposed strategic combination is projected to be complete by March 31. The regulatory review process "is expected to be complete by or before early 2020."
In November, the systems pledged to build a multi-faceted tower and an eye institute in Winston-Salem.
The tower would house the emergency department, operating rooms and intensive care unit services and will be built on the main Ardmore campus atop an existing parking deck. It will feature new operating rooms with adult intensive care units, along with radiology, pathology and other related services.
The systems said in a question-and-answer post April 10 “the goal is that, upon signing a definitive agreement together, Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Wake Forest University will immediately convene a team to start the work of bringing a modern, innovative, cost-effective and sustainable top-20 school of medicine to the Charlotte area.”
However, they have not ruled out a much larger collaboration during their period of exclusive negotiations.
The open-ended nature of negotiating a potential medical partnership between Wake Forest University and Atrium has raised concerns about the future of Wake Forest Baptist and its medical school in Winston-Salem.
The local concern about the Charlotte campus is that it could eventually draw resources from the Winston-Salem campus or even lure the medical school itself from Winston-Salem. Wake Forest Baptist is the largest employer in Forsyth County with more than 13,000 workers.
Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, chief executive of Wake Forest Baptist and medical school dean, said April 10 that she and the majority of the existing medical school faculty would remain in Winston-Salem and that the Charlotte medical school would gain new faculty and utilize providers within the Atrium hospital system.
