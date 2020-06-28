Many market “experts” have been predicting a plunge in stocks because of the ongoing worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
These pundits postulate that the current economy with its high unemployment, various shutdowns and ongoing virus outbreak can only mean lower prices. One expert on CNBC even predicted recently that the Dow Jones Industrial Average will fall below its 18,200 low set on March 23. These disciples of doom rightly point to excessively high stock valuations in the midst of the most serious recession since 2009.
So then how could the NASDAQ set a new record high last week? How could the S&P 500 have recently gotten to within a stone’s throw of its all-time high set just four months ago? How has this baffling pandemic bull market occurred?
To understand this, we must retreat to mid-March when fear was gripping the world and many U.S. governors were mandating or about to mandate the near complete destruction of the U.S. economy. In response, the financial markets plummeted. From Feb. 19 through March 23, the S&P 500 cratered 34%. But in addition to stocks, just about everything else was being sold as well. Most disconcerting for the Fed was the freezing up of high-quality corporate bonds. It was as if triple A-rated bonds were utter junk. The Federal Reserved decided to act.
On March 15, the Fed cut its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point to basically zero and announced a $700 billion program of Treasury and mortgage-backed security purchases. But when that didn’t seem to work, on March 23, Captain Kirk — aka Jerome Powell — boldly went where no Fed chair had gone before. He decided to buy corporate bonds. Never before had the Fed meddled in the corporate bond market.
This unprecedented action had the intended effect of lubricating the locked-up U.S. financial engine. Think about it this way: if oil keeps a car’s engine running smoothly, then Mr. Powell decided it best not just to add a few quarts but rather submerge the entire automobile in a giant pool of oil.
If the Fed’s herculean actions are the primary reason for the pandemic bull, a close second would have to be the shock that came from Congress not two days later.
On March 25, the U.S. Senate passed the CARES Act. The next day, the U.S. House passed it by voice vote and President Donald Trump signed it into law March 27. The “shock” came from the fact that Republicans and Democrats actually worked together, the speed at which it was passed and the absolute enormity of its size. The $2 trillion sticker price amounted to about 10% of total U.S. gross domestic product and dwarfed the then-record $830 billion stimulus package passed in 2009 in response to the Great Recession.
Two trillion is a number nearly impossible to understand. For instance, two trillion seconds is more than 63,000 years. Let’s just agree that $2 trillion is A LOT of money. And a good chunk of this money buoyed the stock market either indirectly through purchasing good and services, adding to corporate profits, or directly, as many Americans decided to use their “found” money to invest. Robinhood, an investing app whose average user is only 31, opened up 3 million new accounts in the first quarter alone and trading volume for March was double the previous year. The trading continued in April with a 50% increase from the previous year.
The third primary reason the stock market has come back so much from its low, baffling the “experts,” should be very obvious to all thinking market participants. Simply put: The stock market looks forward. It trades today, not based on today’s conditions but on future conditions.
And economic activity is clearly picking up. More people are going out, more businesses are opening up, more sports are being played, and on and on. And while certain virus hot spots will undoubtedly lead to nervousness and volatility for stocks, it seems unlikely that we will return to the draconian shutdown measures of early spring. At least, that is what the collective “market” seems to be saying.
