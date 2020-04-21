First Horizon National Corp. became Tuesday the latest national and regional bank to experience a sharp decline in first-quarter net income because of a dramatic increase in its loan-loss provision.
The Memphis, Tenn.-bank reported a 90% plunge in net income to $12.1 million, compared with $116.8 million in the fourth quarter and $99 million a year ago.
First Horizon placed $145 million into the provision, compared with $10 million in the fourth quarter and $9 million a year ago.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank's profitability.
The bank said the "increase in reserves came from a sudden, steep decline in the economic forecast in the later part of the quarter following widespread societal responses to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Pinnacle is far from alone in making a substantial increase in its provision for the first quarter.
Fellow Tennessee bank Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. took Monday a $99.9 million provision, compared with $4.6 million in the fourth quarter and $7.2 million a year ago.
Truist Financial Corp. said Monday it took an $893 million loan-loss provision, compared with $155 million a year ago with legacy BB&T Corp.
Last week, Wells Fargo & Co set aside $3.83 billion in its loan-loss provision, while Bank of America Corp. did $4.76 billion.
Diluted earnings for First Horizon were 4 cents, while adjusted earnings were 5 cents.
The average forecast was 22 cents by eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
First Horizon's local ties come from its $2.2 billion purchase of Capital Bank Financial Corp. in November 2017. First Horizon gained 22 Triad branches that Capital acquired in 2012 from buying a struggling Southern Community Financial Corp. of Winston-Salem.
Loan income was up 2.8% to $302.8 million when excluding the loan-loss provision.
Fee income rose 23.9% to $174.7 million, primarily led by a doubling of its fixed income revenue to $80.9 million.
“Our first-quarter results reflected our balanced and diversified business mix, stable credit quality metrics and capital, and our ability to use our balance sheet to support customers," Bryan Jordan, First Horizon's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
First Horizon announced plans Nov. 4 to spend $3.91 billion in stock for Louisiana-based Iberiabank Corp.
First Horizon’s total assets would nearly double to $75 billion with the Iberiabank deal. It would gain a presence in three states — Louisiana, Alabama and Arkansas — and increase its presence in Georgia and Texas, including entering Atlanta for the first time.
First Horizon would have branch presence in 15 of the top-20 metropolitan statistical areas in the Southeast, including the Triad, Charlotte and the Triangle.
"Looking ahead, our merger with Iberiabank remains on track and is expected to close in the second quarter," Jordan said.
First Horizon had $4.77 million in income-tax expenses for the first quarter, down from $35.9 million in the fourth quarter and from $27 million a year ago. The federal corporate tax rate was cut from 35% to 21%, effective Jan. 1, 2018.
Nonperforming loans were at $189.8 million on March 31, compared with $162.2 million on Dec. 31 and $181.6 million on March 31, 2019.
Net charge-offs were at $7.2 million on March 31, compared with $2.8 million on Dec. 31 and $4.5 million on March 31, 2019.
