The number of unemployment insurance benefit claims continued to fluctuate with another drop Wednesday to 20,710.
Still, the claims have surpassed at least 20,000 for eighth of last nine daily counts, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Thursday.
The daily peak to date is 34,706 on March 20.
Since March 16, there have been 353,480 claims filed, with 87.4% of applicants citing the COVID-19 virus as the reason for their job loss, layoff from work, reduced wages or furlough.
The weekly unemployment claims report from the U.S. Labor Department had 170,881 claims in North Carolina for the week that ended March 28, compared with 93,587 for week of March 21 and 3,533 for the week of March 21.
Commerce officials acknowledge the number of potential UI benefit applications is higher.
The record volume of submissions to its online portal, as well as increased use of its call centers, is exceeding the state Division of Economic Security’s ability to respond in a timely fashion.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday the division has added another server to help handle online submissions, as well as contracted for third-party call center assistance.
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, cautions that he expects "a larger wave since self-employed individuals and independent contractors are also now temporarily eligible for UI benefits, previously they were not."
“In addition, in April a lot of special leave granted by employers will start to run out.
“If the employers cannot quickly access government loans and grants, they will be forced into mass layoffs now that the majority of the economy has been shuttered or at least greatly curtailed due to the governor’s stay-at-home order,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.
The division is implementing the unemployment insurance benefits of the recently passed federal CARES Act as it receives guidance from the federal government about the $600 payments that would last up to 13 weeks.
The state expects those payments to begin about two weeks after that guidance is provided, likely by the end of this week.
Workers applying for state benefits must complete their weekly certifications in order to receive unemployment insurance payments. The weekly certification is a series of “yes or no” questions that helps determine eligibility.
The weekly certification must be completed through an individual’s online account at www.des.nc.gov.
After filing a claim, it will take about 14 days to receive first payment. Cooper said Tuesday the first benefit checks would go out this week.
The additional $600 in federal benefits will be for weeks ending April 4 through July 31.
State employment officials caution that if an individual “does not complete a weekly certification, they will not receive a payment for that week.”
Since N.C. unemployment law was changed in May 2013 by a Republican supermajority in the legislature, $350 is the maximum amount unemployment beneficiaries can receive, and 12 weeks is the maximum number of weeks they can collect.
The state had at the start of the UI claims surge about $3.9 billion in the unemployment insurance trust fund.
North Carolina and Florida have the lowest number of benefit weeks in the country.
However, because state unemployment benefits are on a sliding scale, the number of weeks can rise up to 20 weeks when the state unemployment rate is 9% or higher — which economists say it is highly likely to be exceeded by either the April or May reports.
The sliding scale is only activated twice a year on Jan. 1 and July 1 — both based on the average rate for first three months of a six-month cycle.
That means January through March for the July 1 trigger, and July, August and September for the Jan. 1 trigger.
John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy, said that because the state “will not see the first real spike in the unemployment rate until April, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if maximum duration stays at 12 weeks for the rest of the year” unless state legislators eliminate the three-month requirement.
Pat Ryan, spokesman for Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said Monday that waiting the three-month average “is one of several policy adjustments under discussion.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.