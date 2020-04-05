Another wave of unemployment benefit claims hit the already overwhelmed state processing system with the third-highest total on Saturday.
With 26,100 claims filed Saturday, the total since March 16 has climbed to 407,737.
The daily peak to date is 34,706 on March 20.
About 87.2% of applicants are citing the COVID-19 virus as the reason for their job loss, layoff from work, reduced wages or furlough.
Saturday’s increase came as many potential applicants are struggling to get through to file a claim, whether online at www.des.nc.gov or calling (888) 737-0259.
Those filing claims need to have ready their Social Security number, information about most recent employment and pay, work history for last two years, and bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit.
The state Division of Employment Security said Friday that more than $10 million in UI benefits have been paid related to about 41,000 claims related to COVID-19. That's an average of $243.90 per person per claim.
The division said it takes on average about 14 days from the time a person files a claim to receiving the first payment.
For example, the $10 million is being paid to approved claims submitted March 16-20.
The weekly unemployment claims report from the U.S. Labor Department, released Thursday, had 170,881 claims in North Carolina for the week that ended March 28, compared with 93,587 for the week that ended March 21 and 3,533 for the week that ended March 14.
Commerce officials acknowledge the number of potential UI benefit applications is higher.
“We’re talking about 1,000 claims per hour,” Lockhart Taylor, assistant secretary for the Division of Employment Security, said Thursday to a legislative working group addressing the pandemic.
“Three weeks ago, we had 3,500 for an entire week.”
Taylor said that while current call center business hours end at 5 p.m., those who are on hold or in queue at that time will be served. The short-term goal is extending call center hours to 8 p.m. on weekdays and offer limited Saturday hours.
The division is hiring 50 new employees, utilizing the help of 100 employees from the state Division of Workforce Solutions Career Centers, and contracting with a third-party call center for an additional workforce of 200.
When the workforce initiatives are in place, the division said it will have about 850 workers dedicated to processing UI benefit claims.
It is adding computer servers to ensure capacity for online filing, doubling printing and mail capacity to ensure timely delivery of documents, and purchasing more than 500 new computers and other equipment so employees in the office and at home can process claims.
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, cautions that he expects “a larger wave since self-employed individuals and independent contractors are also now temporarily eligible for UI benefits, previously they were not.”
“In addition, in April a lot of special leave granted by employers will start to run out.
“If the employers cannot quickly access government loans and grants, they will be forced into mass layoffs now that the majority of the economy has been shuttered or at least greatly curtailed due to the governor’s stay-at-home order,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.
The division is implementing the unemployment insurance benefits of the recently passed federal CARES Act as it receives guidance from the federal government. The additional $600 in federal benefits will be for weeks ending April 4 through July 31.
U.S. Labor officials posted Saturday that the benefit payments "may begin as soon as the week after the execution of a signed agreement between the department and states, which had occurred for all states as of March 28.
"Eligible individuals will receive retroactive payments back to their date of eligibility, or the signing of the state agreement, whichever came later."
