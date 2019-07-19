The state’s jobless rate remained at a 13-month high of 4.1% during June as job growth continued to slow amid the annual workforce additions of teachers, and college and high school students.
The report from the N.C. Commerce Department, released Friday, found the gap narrowed slightly between the state and U.S. unemployment rates, the latter at 3.7% in June, up 0.1 percentage point from May.
Each summer, teachers and students are included in the workforce at the end of their respective school years. Those who can’t find summer employment are considered unemployed.
When teachers receive their next school-year contract, they are considered as employed again. When students return for their next school year, they are no longer listed in the workforce.
As has been the case in recent years, the two standard employment measuring sticks offer a mixed view of the state economy.
In the household survey, the state had a net gain of 19,914 in the labor force from May to June, which typically indicates more individuals entering or re-entering the workforce pursuing a job.
There was an increase of 16,068 individuals considered as employed, as well as 3,846 more listed as unemployed. Those who drop out of the labor force play a role in lowering the jobless rate.
In the employers' survey, there was a gain of 4,100 private-sector jobs and 900 government jobs from May to June.
There was plenty of churn in the 10 private-sector categories.
The biggest jobs increase was 2,700 in leisure and hospitality services due to summertime hiring, along with 2,200 in other services, 1,900 in trade, transportation and utilities services, and 1,300 in financial activities.
The leisure, hospitality and trade sectors tend to feature lower-wage jobs.
Meanwhile, there was a loss of 1,800 manufacturing jobs, along with 800 in construction, 700 in education and health services and 500 in professional and business services.
Mark Vitner, senior economist with Wells Fargo Securities, said the overall employer survey produced "disappointing numbers."
"The 5,000 job gain is below the pace we have seen over the past couple of years. Employment is now up just 1.4% year-to-year."
Vitner said that some of the private-sector employment volatility is related to unusual circumstances, such as the recovery from two hurricanes, the Chinese tariffs and wet weather during the spring affecting the construction industry.
Vitner said the national and state economies are "working through a bit of an inventory cycle that boosted activity in the transportation and warehousing sector earlier this year, but has slowed growth in the factory sector."
"Inventories have been declining more recently, however, and we expect manufacturing to perk back up during the second half
"We look for both residential and commercial construction to bounce back in the second half, particularly if the Fed cuts interest rates later this month, as we expect," Vitner said.
Since June 2018, there has been a net gain of 61,700 private-sector jobs and 2.400 government jobs, according to the employers’ survey.
Leading the way was trade, transportation and utilities at 20,000, leisure and hospitality at 16,800, education and health services at 10,700 and professional and business services at 8,100.
According to the household survey, the labor force is up 94,262 since June 2018, with 77,262 individuals gaining employment and 17,000 dropping out of the labor force.
“The state continues to add jobs, but two headwinds are at play — sluggishness of economic activity in the hurricane-impacted areas, and slowdowns in manufacturing and farming — partly due to the tariff skirmishes,” said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
“North Carolina has a lot to gain from a resolution to the trade issues.”
For 70 years, an unemployment rate of 5% has been considered the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
Yet most economists say the job market remains a challenge for people without the technical and other specialized skills needed in advanced manufacturing jobs. Individuals without jobs who are not looking for work are not considered unemployed.
The labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.
The federal labor-statistics bureau’s U6 index includes those categories. The U6 index rate for North Carolina was 7.5% on March 31, compared with 7.2% nationally on June 30.