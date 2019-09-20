The state’s employment market remained in a summertime lull during August with the jobless rate staying at a 15-month high of 4.2%, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Friday.
Private-sector hiring rose at a modest net gain of 2,600 jobs after increasing by 8,500 in July.
Meanwhile, government employment fell by 300 in August following a net gain of 2,000 in July.
The state's jobless rate being in the range of 3.8% to 4.2% this year is "a sign that economic growth rate has slowed in the state, as in the nation," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
"Manufacturing has slowed and farming has contracted — both a result of the trade war" with China.
Those gains did help deflect the typical summer pattern of the jobless rate increasing. The U.S. Labor Department collects monthly employment data during the week that the 12th falls.
Teachers and students are included in the workforce at the end of their respective school years. Those who can’t find summer employment are considered unemployed.
When teachers receive their next school-year contract, they are considered employed again. When students return for their next school year, they are no longer listed in the workforce.
"North Carolina’s higher unemployment rate might be viewed as a slight competitive advantage in today’s economy where there are more job openings than there are unemployed individuals," said Mark Vitner, senior economist with Wells Fargo Securities.
Vitner cited as an example a recent LinkedIn Employment survey that found Charlotte ranked fourth and Raleigh ninth in the country for individuals relocating from other parts of the country trying to find work.
"North Carolina’s higher unemployment rate is out of sync with the state’s stronger jobs numbers since it is effectively importing some unemployment," Vitner said.
"Housing costs are also lower in North Carolina that they are in other rapidly growing states, making the state more attractive for companies looking to relocate or expand."
As has been the case in recent years, the two standard employment measuring sticks offer a mixed view of the state economy during August.
In the household survey, the state had a net gain of 14,616 in the labor force from July to August, which typically indicates more individuals entering or re-entering the workforce pursuing a job.
There was an increase of 14,493 individuals considered employed, as well as just 123 listed as unemployed. Those who drop out of the labor force play a role in lowering the jobless rate.
There was some noteworthy churn in the 10 private-sector categories compared with previous months this year.
The biggest jobs increase was 5,400 in professional and business services, along with 800 in financial activities, 600 in construction and 500 in information technology.
Meanwhile, there was a loss of 2,300 jobs in the "other services" category, as well as 2,200 in leisure and hospitality, the latter most likely related to seasonal jobs coming to an end.
Economists say taking a year-over-year review of the employment market tends to serve as a better gauge of the economy.
Since August 2018, there has been a net gain of 67,700 private-sector jobs and 3,300 government jobs, according to the employers’ survey.
Leading the way were trade, transportation and utilities at 23,500, professional and business services at 13,100, leisure and hospitality at 10,800, and education and health services at 10,400. There was a loss of 3,400 manufacturing jobs.
According to the household survey, 105,441 individuals have gained employment since August 2018, while 25,594 have dropped out of the labor force.
"Job growth in North Carolina also is fairly broad based, with transportation and warehousing, professional and business services, healthcare and education and the leisure and hospitality sector all adding jobs at a strong pace," Vitner said.
"While I know it is hard for construction firms to find workers, the amount of construction going on throughout the state, but particularly in the state’s larger MSAs, is simply astounding."
For 70 years, an unemployment rate of 5% has been considered the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
Yet most economists say the job market remains a challenge for people without the technical and other specialized skills needed in advanced manufacturing jobs. Individuals without jobs who are not looking for work are not considered unemployed.
The labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.
The federal labor-statistics bureau’s U6 index includes those categories. The U6 index rate for North Carolina was 7.6% on June 30, compared with 7.2% nationally on Aug. 31.
