A nearly full percentage point hike in the state's jobless rate — from 3.6% in February to 4.4% March — reflects just the tip of the ongoing unemployment claims surge, economists said Friday.
The U.S. Labor Department collects employment data during the week that contains the 12th of the month.
Since March 15, there have been 636,894 UI benefit claims. That represents 12.8% of the 4.97 million North Carolinians in the state’s workforce as of mid-March.
When the state’s April rate is released May 22, the odds are high it could be at a level that only those who lived through the Great Depression have ever experienced.
Economists are projecting a range of 8% to 12% for the April rate, and that’s likely to be topped in the months to come.
By comparison, the rate reached a 33-year peak of 10.9% in 2010 as the state and national economies began their slow recoveries from the Great Recession. The Triad peak was 11.5% in February 2009.
"The N.C. jobless rate will likely hit double digits in the next monthly report," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
"But, that may be the highest, especially if the virus begins to subside and some amount of re-opening happens.
"I am calling this downturn a 'mandated recession,' to distinguish it from previous recessions. The recession is the medicine we have to endure in order to contain deaths and prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed."
Economists forecast that as many as 2.5 million North Carolinians may be at high- or moderate-risk for a layoff or reductions in wages, tips and work hours, or for furloughs.
In terms of UI claims, there have been 636,894 filed from March 15 through Thursday.
That represents 12.8% of the 4.97 million North Carolinians listed in the state’s workforce as of mid-March, according to the monthly household survey.
Of the 10 private-sector and government employment sectors, none is expected to be spared massive job losses, but the cuts will likely most acutely affect the lower-wage leisure, hospitality, manufacturing and retail categories.
The monthly employer survey reflected 22,600 fewer private-sector jobs and a gain of 600 government jobs between February and March.
Just the tip of COVID-19 pandemic impact contributed to a loss of 13,600 leisure and hospitality jobs, along with 4,100 in trade, transportation and utilities, 3,600 in professional and business services, 2,800 in education and health services, and 2,300 in manufacturing.
There was a net gain — at least through mid-March — of 1,000 financial activities jobs, along with 800 in construction and 600 in information technology.
The report found that the state's labor force shrunk by 2.9% from February to March.
"The decrease in labor force participation was substantially larger than the increase in people officially counted as unemployed," said Patrick McHugh, senior economic analyst with left-leaning N.C. Budget and Tax Center.
"It's clearly a signal of how bad things are out there that so many people exited the labor force entirely in just the first few weeks of the COVID-19 outbreak."
McHugh said that "if we repeat the mistakes of the Great Recession and pull back on government stimulus just because some macro-economic measures like the unemployment rate and the Dow Jones index showed modest improvement, the economic pain will linger in many communities long after Wall Street is raking it in again.”
Through March, the state jobless rate has remained below the 5% threshold since January 2017.
That’s the level most economists consider as representing full employment — the economic point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
Yet most economists say the job market remains a challenge for people without the technical and other specialized skills needed in advanced manufacturing jobs. Individuals without jobs who are not looking for work are not considered unemployed.
The labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.
The federal labor-statistics bureau’s U6 index includes those categories. The U6 index rate for North Carolina was 7.3% on Dec. 31, compared with 8.7% nationally on March 31.
Those U6 rates could surge potentially past 15% to 16% by the May state jobless report.
