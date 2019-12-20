The state's jobless rate continues on its up-and-down trend in November, dropping below 4% for the first time in nine months, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Friday.
The 0.2 percentage point decline to 3.8% represents a 10-month low at the same level where the state began 2019.
The rate has ranged from 3.7% in late 2018 to a 15-month high of 4.2% in August.
By comparison, the U.S. jobless rate was at 3.5%, down from 3.6% in October. The U.S. rate has been lower than the N.C. rate for 10 consecutive months.
The limited movement in the state’s jobless rate over the past 12 months is “a sign that economic growth rate has slowed in the state, as in the nation,” said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
As has been the case in recent years, the two standard employment measuring sticks offer a mixed view of the state economy during November.
In the household survey, the state had a net gain of 1,181 in the labor force from October to November, which typically indicates more individuals entering or re-entering the workforce to pursue a job. Labor force typically is defined by economists as counting those employed plus those looking for employment.
There was an increase of 7,892 individuals considered employed, as well as an additional 6,711 listed as unemployed. Those who drop out of the labor force play a role in lowering the jobless rate.
Since November 2018, the labor force has increased by 142,549, reflecting 130,472 gaining employment over the year and 12,077 considered as unemployed.
According to the employers' survey, there was a net gain of 2,300 jobs between October and November, reflecting an additional 1,800 private-sector and 500 government jobs.
The "other services" category led in private-sector job gains with 900, followed by 700 in construction, 600 in trade, transportation and utilities, 500 each in information technology and manufacturing, and 400 in leisure and hospitality.
There was a loss of 1,300 jobs in education and health services, and 600 in professional and business services.
For the past 12 months, there has been a net gain of 87,900 private-sector jobs and 3,400 government jobs.
Leading the way were leisure and hospitality at 23,600, trade, transportation and utilities at 19,900, education and health services at 14,100 and professional and business services at 12,700. There was a loss of 500 manufacturing jobs.
"North Carolina continued to out-perform both the nation and the Southeast in growth of non-farm employment in 2019," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University. "This is the first year North Carolina beat both areas since 2015."
"In contrast, two of the three most-followed unemployment rates rose in North Carolina in 2019, while all three rates dropped in the nation. Jobless rates can rise as employment grows if the labor force increases faster than those holding jobs."
Walden said the labor force increase over the past 12 months is also a reflection of North Carolina being a leading state in net in-migration.
"With the state’s strong job market motivating people who had stopped looking for work to now resume looking, it is certainly possible for strong labor force growth to statistically push the unemployment rate higher," Walden said. "Indeed, in the first 10 months of 2019, North Carolina’s labor force expanded four times faster than the nation’s."
The left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center said in a statement that the state’s economy “is lagging and is in danger of slipping backward in the coming months," particularly when excluding the economic engines of Charlotte and the Triangle.
“As we approach the end of the year, it is obvious that North Carolina’s economy is not working for all,” said William Munn, the center’s policy analyst.
“Worrying unemployment rate trends and slowing employment growth is evidence that 2019 is shaping up to be another year of lost opportunity and evasive prosperity, book-ending a decade of an incomplete recovery.”
