The state House is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a bipartisan bill that would provide $17.7 million in federal CARES Act funding to help meat-processing plants add production capacity and equipment, and market their products.
House Bill 1201 has been placed on the floor calendar after being recommended by three committees last week. The bill is co-sponsored by GOP Reps. Jeffery Elmore of Wilkes County and Julia Howard of Davie County.
The impetus behind the bill is that the COVID-19 pandemic “has resulted in serious and substantial impacts on the food supply chain,” in particular on small- to medium-sized livestock producers.
The funding assistance is “necessary in order to reduce disruptions in the supply chain for fresh meat, and to help small producers get their product to market.”
The bill does not address plant- and worker-safety conditions even in light of several outbreaks at meat-processing facilities in the state, including at least 570 Tyson Foods workers testing positive at its Wilkesboro facilities.
However, the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services “may prioritize projects that will create additional jobs.”
HB1201 was amended in each committee step last week.
The first change in language reduced the grant funding from $25 million to $17.7 million, and added the marketing element to account for “COVID-19 related changes in consumer purchases of food.”
The current bill provides $15 million in grant funding “to reduce or prevent impacts on the supply chain for fresh meat … or to improve the resiliency of the fresh meat supply chain to future pandemics,”
The remaining $2.2 million is for “technology-based marketing initiatives that support the agriculture industry, expand opportunities and help farmers and food businesses reach buyers domestically and internationally.”
Grants would be provided to meat-processing facilities “that are experiencing slowdowns in production or have limited capacity to accommodate increased demand for meat processing.” There is a workforce development grant to help meat-processing producers facing challenges in hiring or retaining workers due to the pandemic.
Plants would be required to contract with independent livestock producers for supply, and have to be subject to state and/or federal Agriculture inspections.
Grant funds spent on production equipment would have to be returned to the Agriculture Department if it “is dispose of, taken out of service or moved out of state.”
There’s also grant funding availability to nonprofits or higher education institutions “to complete feasibility or siting studies for a new eligible meat-processing facility.”
Grant recipients would be required to secure $1 in non-grant funding for every $2 they receive in grand funds.
The latest version of HB1201 had added to it some technical changes for the 2019-2020 state Farm Act focused on the sweet potato sector.
