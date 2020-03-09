Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C. has been awarded an extension of its contract as the third-party administrator for the State Health Plan through 2024, the state treasurer's office announced Friday.
The contract, covering 2022 to 2024, is worth $9.4 billion to the insurer. Aetna and an affiliate of UnitedHealthcare also submitted proposals.
The treasurer's office estimates the potential annual administrative cost savings under the new contract at $37 million, along with additional network savings of $60 million over the period for total projected savings of $171 million.
The SHP has more than 727,000 participants that include current and retired state employees, teachers and legislators. It is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services at $3.2 billion in 2017.
Services under the contract cover processing claims, premium billing services and a network of health care providers, including those that signed up in 2019 for SHP's Clear Pricing Project.
“The savings this contract generates will place us on a more sustainable path,” Folwell said in a statement.
Gerald Petkau, interim chief executive of Blue Cross NC, said the insurer "looks forward to working with treasurer Folwell and the SHP leadership team to deliver quality, affordable health care.”
The extension contains the option for the treasurer's office to issue another request for proposal in 2024 or extend the contract for two one-year renewals.
The announcement comes seven months after SHP and Folwell ended — at least for the 2020 coverage year — their controversial attempt to compel the state’s 126 hospitals to sign a contract requiring reduced reimbursement rates in order to stay in-network.
SHP’s coverage network for 2020 features a combination of the insurer’s Blue Options plan, as well as the Clear Pricing Project (CPP) contract. Blue Options is a preferred provider organization that covers 92% of physicians practicing in North Carolina.
The combined hybrid network has more than 68,000 in-network providers, while the CPP has about 28,000 providers.
The N.C. Healthcare Association conducted a statewide public-relations campaign against the CPP reimbursement contract, targeting Folwell’s role in the initiative. That included lobbying Gov. Roy Cooper and legislative leaders of both parties.
The legislature has given the state treasurer the authority to negotiate SHP contracts.
A financial reimbursement game of chicken with the state’s hospitals commenced in October 2018 when Folwell launched his attempt to move the SHP to a government pricing model tied to Medicare rates via the CPP contract.
Hospitals and medical providers that did not sign the contract could have become out-of-network for SHP participants on Jan. 1.
However, Folwell and SHP were only able to get five hospitals to sign the contract.
Folwell stressed in August that “the Clear Pricing Project is just the beginning” of his efforts to reduce health-care costs.
“We’re in a medical arms race in North Carolina,” Folwell said. “Every dollar unnecessarily or inefficiently spent on health care is a dollar that can never be spent on education and other core functions of government.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.