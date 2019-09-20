The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and Three Rivers Land Trust said Thursday they have paid $7.7 million to purchase 2,463 acres, including 45 miles of shoreline along the Yadkin and South Yadkin rivers in Davie, Davidson and Rowan counties.
The land was purchased from Alcoa Power Generating Inc.
The overall purchase was made within the 2007 Yadkin River Relicensing Settlement agreement, in which Alcoa offered the state and/or Three Rivers Land Trust the opportunity to purchase these lands for conservation purposes.
Within that transaction includes the State Property Office spending $1.52 million to buy three tracts in Davidson County, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
Those tracts are in the Boone Township on High Rock Reservoir. They are listed on the northeast side of the Yadkin River above the river’s confluence with the South Yadkin River.
Contributing to the fund-raising initiative were U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife Restoration Program, N.C. Clean Water Management Trust Fund and Ducks Unlimited.
“Many of the parcels have been open to for hunting, fishing and wildlife-associated recreation as a part of our game lands program for more than 30 years,” said Brian McRae, chief of the commission's Land and Water Access division.
“We are thrilled to permanently protect this land that provides high-quality wildlife habitat, public recreational opportunities and protects water quality in the Yadkin River basin.”
Another 2,420 acres in the commission’s Game Lands Program, which span 31 miles of frontage along the eastern shore of the Tuckertown Reservoir, is owned by Alcoa and also subject to the agreement. The commission and Three Rivers Land Trust have until September 2021 to raise the $8.5 million required to buy those tracts.
“Protecting such a significant stretch of the Yadkin River will help maintain and improve the river’s water quality,” said Walter Clark, executive director of the Clean Water Management Trust Fund.
“The combination of conserving the river for its environmental and recreational benefit fits perfectly with the Fund’s mission.”
For more information, call Commission Land Acquisition manager Jessie Birckhead at 919-707-0066, or Three Rivers Land Trust executive director Travis Morehead at 704-647-0302.
