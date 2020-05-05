Gov. Roy Cooper signed Tuesday an executive order that will launch a slow reopening of the state's economy beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.
Executive Order 138 will allow essential businesses to reopen with up to 50% of occupancy capacity, allow for outdoor social gatherings of more than 10 people, including places of worship and protests, as long as social distancing guidelines are kept.
The order encourages cloth face coverings to be worn when outside the home and in contact with others.
Stay-at-home restrictions will remain into effect through May 22 and may be extended depending on COVID-19 trends.
"Phase 2 will only start if data and indicators are in the right place," said Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary.
Cooper stressed that “COVID-19 is still a serious threat to our state, and Phase 1 is designed to be a limited easing of restrictions that can boost parts of our economy while keeping important safety rules in place."
"If we see a surge, we could go back and reinstate the restrictions. This is a careful and deliberate first step, guided by the data, and North Carolinians still must use caution while this virus is circulating.”
Cooper stressed that moving forward on Phase I is not being influenced by pressure from the business community or protesters, including ReOpen NC.
A day after Cooper and Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, praised the bipartisan passage of COVID-19 relief bills, Berger criticized Cooper's Phase 1 step as "largely a continuation of the existing lockdown. A statewide stay-at-home order still remains in place,
"We were told 'flattening the curve' to prevent overloading hospitals justified a lock down. Hospitals are not overloaded, and in fact they’re laying people off," Berger said.
"So what is the theory to support this plan — eliminate infections or just delay them?"
Despite examples of where COVID-19 cases have been spread over county lines, in particular the Tyson Foods manufacturing outbreak spilling over into Forsyth County, Berger said that "over half of our counties comprise less than 10% of confirmed cases."
"Why is a blanket, one-size-fits-all statewide order justified?"
"I’m concerned that Gov. Cooper is ignoring more reasonable approaches and the experiences of the majority of states."
Cooper said employers will remain encouraged to allow staff to work from home during Phase 1. The order allows people to leave their homes for commercial activity at any business that is open.
"We would rather you stay at home, but we understand we need to give a boost to our economy," Cooper said
"We have flattened the curve and we can move through the phases safely and people will have confidence."
Cooper has said he plans to gradually re-open the state’s economy over three phases, starting with Friday's changes.
Phase 2 would begin at least two or three weeks after Phase 1, potentially as early as May 22. At that point, stay-at-home orders would be lifted, but vulnerable people would be encouraged to continue staying at home.
A limited reopening would be allowed for restaurants, bars, fitness centers, personal care services, and other businesses that can follow safety protocols, including potentially a reduced capacity.
Gatherings at reduced capacity would be allowed at houses of worship and entertainment venues.
An increase would be allowed in the number of people allowed at gatherings.
Public playgrounds could open, but rigorous restrictions on nursing homes would continue.
Phase 3 would begin four to six weeks after Phase 2. Under that change, vulnerable populations could get out more, with encouragement to continue practicing physical distancing and minimizing exposure to settings where distancing isn’t possible.
More people would be allowed in restaurants, bars, other businesses, houses of worships, and entertainment venues.
Even larger gatherings would be allowed. The restrictions on nursing homes and similar settings would continue.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, acknowledged the risk of opening too soon with the potential of having to start over again with stay-at-home restrictions.
Cohen has said that before the state can start lifting restrictions, it needs to see a decreasing or sustained number of cases and a decreasing percentage of tests showing up positive for the coronavirus.
Cohen said the state also needs to see decreasing or leveling of hospitalizations, along with more testing, more employees to trace contacts among people testing positive and a reliable, 30-day supply of key personal protection items such as gowns and masks.
Outside of outbreaks at nursing homes, residential care facilities, correctional facilities and some meat-packaging facilities, there has been a leveling off of overall cases, Cohen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.