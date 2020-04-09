Organizers of the Showtime fabrics trade show said Thursday they have cancelled plans to hold their event simultaneous with the High Point Market in June.
The International Textile Alliance said that its decision was based “on the effect of COVID-19 on the home furnishings industries and current business conditions.”
The goal was to allow members to travel just once for the spring Showtime and High Point Market events, the latter remains scheduled for June 12-16. The fall Showtime trade show remains set for Nov. 15-18.
“Based on the input of our board and membership, it is clear that holding our spring/summer Showtime market in June will not be possible,” said Kelly DiFoggio, president of ITA’s board of directors and director of sales and marketing for Yarn & Loom.
““The majority of our members have been severely impacted by this pandemic and do not have the staffing or financial resources for the product development, show setup and travel needed to make this a full, productive market.”
Buyers that wish to view fabrics, leather and trimmings in June, July and thereafter are encouraged to contact our members through the online directory at www.internationaltextilealliance.org.
