SPX Corp., a global maker of HVAC equipment based in Charlotte, plans to open a small operation in Pilot Mountain, according to the Surry County Economic Development Partnership Inc.
The company will lease the former Elastrix building, also known as the Intex building, on Stephens Street.
The company could not be immediately reached for comment on its plans for the building. It is expected to have a work force of between 10 and 15 employees.
SPX has operations in 15 countries with annual revenue of $1.4 billion and about 5,000 employees worldwide.