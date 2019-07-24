GREENSBORO — The much anticipated opening of Sprouts Farmers Market at 3357 Battleground Ave. will be Aug. 7.
The more than 30,000-square-foot store is opening in the old Harris Teeter at Westridge Square shopping center.
Phoenix-based Sprouts is one of the country's fastest-growing grocery chains. It specializes in fresh, natural and organically-labeled products at competitive prices.
The store will employ 150 full and part-time people.
The store will open at 7 a.m. and the first 200 shoppers will get a free samples of muffins and coffee and 20-percent of their initial total purchase.
Every customer will get a reusable bag.
The chain operates over 325 stores in 21 states including stores in Durham, Raleigh, Charlotte and Fayetteville.
Branch Properties of Atlanta purchased the 182,000-square-foot shopping center in 2015 and has invested several million dollars in an upgrade.
Sprouts joins Kohl's and Planet Fitness as anchor tenants of the shopping center.
Planet Fitness recently moved into space vacated by Kohl's when it reduced it's footprint last year.
Other recent tenants to open in the shopping center are fitness concept Title Boxing Club and the restaurants Vitality Bowls and Thai Square.
Sprouts will compete with Earth Fare, an Ashville-based healthy grocer chain which has a store at nearby Battleground Village shopping center. Branch owned that shopping before giving it an upgrade and selling it in 2017.