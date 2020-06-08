The sponsor of a N.C. bill affecting fitness centers, gyms and health clubs during the COVID-19 pandemic said today he plans to announce changes to the legislation.
Sen. Rick Gunn, R-Alamance, has set a press conference for 1:30 p.m. at the legislature.
House Bill 594 would allow those facilities to reopen ahead of the potential Phase Three start date of June 26 set by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
On Thursday, the Senate Commerce and Insurance Committee unanimously recommended the revamped version to the Senate Rules and Operations Committee, which is set to address the bill at 4:30 p.m. today.
Gunn said he expects HB594 will be recommended to the Senate floor for a vote Tuesday.
Cooper has expressed strongly his concerns about the public-health and oversight elements of HB594, which means he might veto it.
Cooper cited language in both HB594 and House Bill 536 that would hamper his ability, as well as that of local government leaders, to re-impose a shutdown of private bars and clubs and fitness centers in the event of a spike in COVID-19 cases.
HB594 would allow fitness facilities to operate indoors at 50% of their authorized capacity. Employees wouldn’t count toward the capacity limit. The legislation would go into effect upon being signed into law and expire either with the ending of Cooper’s Executive Order No. 141 or Oct. 31.
“It’s time to let people get healthy again by allowing them to exercise at the gym,” Gunn said Thursday.
Restraining authority
Under Phase Two of Cooper’s three-part plan, which began May 22, he chose to keep closed several businesses that had been projected to reopen with similar 50% capacity limits that restaurants and personal-care services must observe.
Those businesses include bars, nightclubs, public playgrounds, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys, bingo parlors, and museums.
Cooper said part of his decision was based on not letting too many businesses reopen at the same time, thus potentially increasing the spread of the virus.
In response, the legislature passed HB536, which would expand the allowed outdoor dining and adult-beverage capacity for restaurants, private bars, private clubs, brewpubs, wineries and distilleries to 50% of indoor capacity or 100 customers, whichever is less.
The Senate voted 42-5 with the support of 15 Democrats, while the House voted 65-53 with the support of two Democrats.
On Friday, Cooper vetoed HB536. The GOP-led House would need the support of at least seven Democrats for an override to succeed.
“The real problem with this legislation is that if, for example, we have a surge in deaths, the authority of the executive branch is taken away to be able to close those again in order to protect the health and safety of the public,” Cooper said. “That defeats the purpose of the emergency act. It also hampers the ability of local governments to go in and make those decisions.
“So, although these things may be good to do at some point in the future, this legislation is not the right way to go about it.”
On Saturday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported the largest day-over-day increase in COVID-19 cases at 1,370. As of noon Sunday, the official DHHS statewide count is 35,546 cases and 996 deaths.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has recommended keeping fitness facilities closed until Phase Three.
She has said the facilities carry higher risk for spread of the virus in part because individuals working out are breathing harder and respiratory droplets can be discharged at greater distances.
Cooper said Thursday that “we’re analyzing whether bars and gyms should be included ... in a possibility of a Phase 2.5” ahead of the start of Phase Three.
Money vs. health
Senators debating the bill Thursday were more focused on the financial health of the fitness centers than the public-health concerns that have been raised.
For example, Gunn questioned why fitness centers in other states have been allowed to reopen.
Under the bill, fitness-center employees would be required for each work shift to have their temperature taken and answer a health questionnaire. They would be required to wear a face mask except when leading a group fitness class or an outdoor activity.
Members and visitors would be “strongly encouraged to wear face masks.” Social-distancing guidelines of at least 6 feet of separation would be enforced for cardiovascular and weight-training equipment and fitness classes. On-premises child care also would be subject to 50% capacity.
“Rather than politicize this, or run to fear or say someone’s wrong, I think we have taken a lot of steps (with this bill) that are reasonable and necessary and responsible,” state Sen. Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, said.
State Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, asked, “What can we do as it relates to gyms so that they can open in a safe manner?”
“I haven’t gotten anything that I fully understand. I’d like to hear an answer, and if it’s nothing, that’s OK, that’s the answer,” Lowe said. “But I would like them to open like some of these other businesses.”
