The sponsor of two N.C. House bills that would reopen private bars, clubs and fitness centers agreed Monday to allow the governor to retain conditional shutdown authority during a declared emergency.
Sen. Rick Gunn, R-Alamance, amended House Bill 594 with a pivotal caveat — the governor’s ability to restore capacity restrictions on those businesses would be contingent upon gaining the concurrence of the 10-member Council of State.
The council is made up of six Republican and four Democratic members, including Gov. Roy Cooper.
Gunn inserted the bars and clubs’ indoor and outdoor patron-capacity language from House Bill 536 — which Cooper vetoed Friday — into HB594.
The senator expects that with the changes, HB594 should be approved by the Senate today. The Senate Rules and Operations Committee recommended the bill Monday.
However, according to analysts, the Council of State condition may prove to be unpalatable enough to Cooper that he may consider vetoing HB594 if it clears the Republican-controlled legislature.
Cooper has issued 28 COVID-19-related executive orders since March 10.
The most contentious has been Executive Order No. 118 on March 17 which closed bars and limited restaurants to drive-through, carryout and delivery. Several GOP council members, most vocally Treasurer Dale Folwell, said they were not given adequate time by Cooper to consider the order before he issued it.
It’s not clear whether the governor requires the approval of the council on executive orders, particularly during a declared emergency.
Cooper officials did not respond when asked the governor’s viewpoint on the issue. Cooper has said he is willing to discuss executive orders with the council, but not allow it to oversee his decisions.
Gunn called requiring the approval of the council “a basic check that has existed in emergency authority statute for decades. It is nothing new and should not be controversial at all.”
Cooper administration attorney Ashleigh Vargas told Charlotte TV station WBTV in an email that “the governor and the secretary of DHHS have the authority to do this” — issue Executive Order No. 118 — “under state public health and emergency powers law.”
Three-part plan
Under Phase Two of Cooper’s three-part plan, which began May 22, he chose to keep closed several businesses that had been projected to reopen with similar 50% capacity limits that restaurants and personal-care services must observe.
Those businesses include bars, nightclubs, public playgrounds, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys, bingo parlors, and museums.
Cooper said part of his decision was based on not letting too many businesses reopen at the same time, thus potentially increasing the spread of the virus.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has recommended keeping fitness facilities closed until Phase Three, which is projected to begin June 26.
She has said fitness facilities carry higher risk for spread of the virus in part because individuals working out are breathing harder and respiratory droplets can be discharged at greater distances.
On May 28, the legislature passed HB536, which would expand the allowed outdoor dining and adult-beverage capacity for restaurants, private bars, private clubs, brewpubs, wineries and distilleries to 50% of indoor capacity or 100 customers, whichever is less.
HB594, before Gunn’s amendment, would have allowed fitness facilities to reopen ahead of the potential Phase Three start date. It would allow fitness facilities to operate indoors at 50% of their authorized capacity. Employees wouldn’t count toward the capacity limit.
Before Gunn’s amendment, the bill would allow those facilities “to open for full unrestricted operations ... (that) expires 30 days after any declaration of emergency prohibitions and restrictions applicable expire.”
The Senate voted 42-5 with the support of 15 Democrats, while the House voted 65-53 with the support of two Democrats. The GOP-led House would need the support of at least seven Democrats for a veto override to succeed.
Cooper reiterated Monday that “we’re analyzing whether bars and gyms should be included ... in a possibility of a Phase 2.5” ahead of the start of Phase Three.
Gunn said his amendment “will eliminate the only obstacle that we are aware of to reopening gyms and treating bars and restaurants equally.”
“I think the governor’s excuse for vetoing my bill to treat bars and restaurants equally was a cop-out, but I’m tired of wasting time while these businesses flounder.”
What if virus surges?
Cooper cited language in both bills that would hamper his ability, as well as that of local government leaders, to re-impose a shutdown of private bars and clubs and fitness centers in the event of a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Cooper has said before Gunn submitted his amendment that “the real problem with (HB536) is that if, for example, we have a surge in deaths, the authority of the executive branch is taken away to be able to close those again in order to protect the health and safety of the public.”
“That defeats the purpose of the emergency act. It also hampers the ability of local governments to go in and make those decisions.
“So, although these things may be good to do at some point in the future, this legislation is not the right way to go about it.”
Senate Democrats who voted against HB536 said their opposition was the lack of what was termed “a safety switch” — a way to re-tighten restrictions on the businesses affected in HB536 in case of a second wave or spike in COVID-19 cases.
“To assume that everyone is going to behave, or there’s not going to be a second wave, or we can pretend there’s not a deadly virus going through our community — seems to be irresponsible without a safety switch,” Sen. Natasha Marcus, D-Mecklenburg, said during the chamber’s May 28 vote on HB536.
Gunn said that language would be removed with the insertion of the requirement of the Council of State’s approval.
“I’m going to assume that the same logic would apply to the gyms bill,” Gunn said.
Cooper said during his administration’s COVID-19 press conference Monday that “I would rather open schools than bars.”
“We’re relying on health data in order to make decisions about opening more businesses and creating more activity out there.”
Cooper said health experts in his administration “are working with people who represent bars, fitness centers, gyms about the potential for allowing them to do more.”
“We’re working on that delicate balance. These decisions can be very difficult.
“But we’ve got to keep our (COVID-19) numbers in mind and make sure we are keeping safe.”
