Spinoff and restructuring charges associated with Kontoor Brands Inc. becoming a publicly traded company contributed to a 45% decline in fourth-quarter net income.
However, adjusted quarterly earnings again beat analysts’ forecasts as the Greensboro jeans manufacturer entered its first full year as an independent corporation. It has a major distribution center in Mocksville.
Kontoor completed its spinoff from VF Corp. on May 23, focusing on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands.
The report released Thursday reflects Kontoor’s financial performance while still part of VF for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.
For example, Kontoor reported net income of $28.7 million in the fourth quarter, compared with the jeanswear business within VF having $51.9 million in net income in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Kontoor’s diluted earnings for the just-completed quarter were 50 cents a share. Earnings, adjusted for nonrecurring costs and restructuring costs, were 97 cents per share
The average earnings forecast was 90 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
The company took charges worth 47 cents in the quarter: 28 cents in “other adjustments” that reflected accounting changes and exiting certain distribution operations in India; and 19 cents related to leaving unprofitable markets in Europe, changes in its business model for the Central America and South America regions, and loss of revenue from ending production for VF.
The company said in August 2019 that it had shifted from a wholesale to licensed operation strategy in Argentina, Chile, Israel and Russia.
Revenue fell 10% to $652.6 million, while total costs and operating expenses also were down 10% to $594.1 million. Interest expense was at $13.9 million, compared with $192,000 while a part of VF a year ago.
Scott Baxter, Kontoor’s president and chief executive, said in a statement that the company remains on course in the wake of “a year of transformational change for our organization, our leadership teams and our employees around the globe.”
“We’re making excellent strides in setting the foundation for more profitable, and sustainable long-term growth,” he said.
Baxter emphasized the importance of Kontoor continuing to pay down debt “well ahead of guidance.”
Kontoor had $913 million in debt as of Dec. 28, 2019, down $127 million from when it spun off of VF. It projects reducing debt by another $125 million in 2020.
“This strategy helps lower our interest expense, clean up our balance sheet and create more opportunities with our cash flow,” Baxter said. “We’re pleased with the pace.
“This robust cash flow will continue to be an important pillar in support of our evolving capital structure, further enhancing our financial flexibility in 2020 and beyond,” he said.
Kontoor continued to feel the ripple effect from one of its major U.S. retail customers entering bankruptcy protection in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Wrangler sales fell 6% to $417 million, while Lee sales were down 12% to $201.6 million. Sales on the “other” category, primarily Rock & Republic and VF Outlet sales, were off 36% at $34 million.
U.S. sales fell 8% to $517 million, while international sales dropped 17% to $136 million.
Kontoor’s income-tax expenses were $15.1 million vs. $20.6 million a year ago.
The federal corporate tax-rate cut that went into effect Jan. 1, 2018, has had a ripple effect for U.S. corporations with significant international sales, including Kontoor, Hanesbrands Inc., Herbalife Ltd. and Unifi Inc.
The tax reform included taxes being put on some foreign earnings of U.S.-based companies that had not been taxed before. Companies have spent fiscal years 2018 and 2019 adjusting to the income-tax changes.
Kontoor’s initial fiscal 2020 guidance includes a flat projection for revenue after adjusting for continuing restructuring changes that are expected to contribute to a year-over-year decline in the first half.
Fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings are projected in the range of $3.55 to $3.65, down from $3.84 in fiscal 2019.
Stifel analyst Jim Duffy said investors should be cautious with the fiscal 2020 guidance since “this number does not reflect the impact to earnings from coronavirus.”
“Including the financial impact from the coronavirus effect on supply and demand, we believe the true guide is below this range.”
“The long-term global brand opportunity for Wrangler and Lee remains, with a looming and undefined hit from coronavirus obscuring already difficult visibility to a return to growth.”
