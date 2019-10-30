A significant boost in sales in its Asia Pacific market sent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. to a 14.5% increase in third-quarter net income to $81.5 million.
The company has more than 750 employees at its Winston-Salem manufacturing plant.
Herbalife reported Tuesday after the stock market closed also benefiting from paying $31.8 million in income taxes during the quarter, down from $45.3 million a year ago.
Overall sales rose 0.1% to $1.24 billion even with Chinese sales falling 21.7% to $208.7 million. That represented an improvement over $186 million in Chinese sales in the second quarter.
During the first quarter, the Chinese government conducted a 100-day review of Herbalife’s health products as part of an overall review of potential misleading claims.
The company said in April that the review “had an impact on our business in that we and our service providers were unable to hold our standard business meetings and our nutrition club operators faced increased scrutiny that created an overall hesitation in their activities.”
Herbalife said the review period ended April 18 and meetings resumed in early May.
North America sales were up 7.1% to $257.1 million.
Analysts and investors have been paying close attention to North America sales given the operational and regulatory adjustments Herbalife has had to make since June 2016 involving its $200 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission.
Diluted earnings were 58 cents. Adjusted earnings were 73 cents, which excluded a 14-cent charge related to a Mexico value-added tax assessment of $2.8 million.
The average earnings forecast was 64 cents by one analyst surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
In February, the company released a fiscal 2019 forecast of net sales growth between 4% and 8% and a range of $2.70 to $3.10.
The guidance was changed in July for net sales in a range of down 1.7% to up 2.8%, and adjusted earnings of $2.40 to $2.80.
On Tuesday, the guidance was updated for net sales in the range of 1% to 7%, and adjusted earnings of $2.55 to $3.05.
Fourth-quarter guidance includes net sales in a range of down 0.9% to up 4.6%, and adjusted earnings of 48 cents to 68 cents.
On Sept. 27, the Securities and Exchange Commission said it had fined Herbalife $20 million to settle charges about its Chinese business model.
Herbalife warned in an Aug. 1 regulatory filing of the potential for the $20 million civil penalty, an increase from the $8 million it projected in May.
Herbalife agreed to the SEC order without admitting or denying its findings. The order requires Herbalife to cease and desist from further violations.
The SEC and U.S. Justice Department investigations have been focused primarily on Herbalife’s China business activities and “the adequacy of and compliance with the company’s internal controls.”
The SEC order includes claims that Herbalife “made false and misleading statements about its China business model in numerous U.S. regulatory filings” between fiscal years 2012 and 2018.
“Herbalife told investors that while direct selling is permitted in China, multi-level marketing is not and that, as a result, Herbalife’s business model in China differed from that used in other countries,” the SEC said.
“Herbalife’s representations were untrue because it employed a very similar compensation model in China to the one it employed in every other country.”
Marc Berger, director of the SEC’s New York regional office, said the false and misleading quarterly and annual financial statements “deprived investors of valuable information necessary to evaluate risk and make informed investment decisions.”
Michael Johnson, Herbalife’s chairman and chief executive, told analysts during an Aug. 1 conference call that the company is working on an plan that allows Chinese consumers to buy products directly from the company, including adding a second retail vendor and ramping up online sales in the fourth quarter.
Other potential regulatory and legal investigations involve Herbalife’s anti-corruption compliance in China. Herbalife reported Aug. 1 that the “government is continuing to request documents and other information.”
