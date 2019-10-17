A solid jump in fee revenue and another decline in income-tax expenses boosted F.N.B. Corp. to a 2% increase in third-quarter net income to a record $100.7 million.
However, at least one analyst has questioned whether F.N.B. is getting adequate returns on its major expansion into the Carolinas.
F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, expanded into the Carolinas in March 2017 following its $1.4 billion acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp., initially based in Elkin before moving to Raleigh.
The Yadkin deal, the largest in the history of F.N.B., gave the bank its first presence in North Carolina with 98 branches, including four in Forsyth County and 39 in the Triad and Northwest N.C.
Diluted earnings were 31 cents, up 1 cent from a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was 29 cents by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
F.N.B. reported $17.4 million in income-tax expenses in the quarter, compared with $23.3 million in the second quarter and $22.1 million a year ago. F.N.B. benefited from the federal corporate tax-rate cut from 35% to 21%, which went into effect Jan. 1, 2018.
Loan revenue fell 0.4% to $217.9 million. The provision for loan losses dropped 25.4% to $11.9 million. The provision is a key financial factor, given it directly affects a bank’s bottom line.
Fee revenue climbed 6.9% to a record $80 million. Service charges, by far F.N.B.’s largest fee revenue source, were up 3.9% to $33.1 million.
Mortgage revenue jumped 63.6% to $9.7 million, reflecting recent decreases in mortgage interest rates. Some national and super-regional banks have put less emphasis on mortgage lending in recent quarters, in part reflecting increased competition from online mortgage lenders.
Non-interest expenses were up 4.1% to $177.8 million.
“The third-quarter results were driven by top line revenue growth, including record noninterest income of $80 million, consistent organic growth in loans and deposits, as well as favorable asset quality.” Vincent Delie Jr., F.N.B.'s chairman, chief executive and president, said in a statement.
F.N.B. holds a top-10 retail deposit share in six major metropolitan markets with populations greater than 1 million with the additions of the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte to Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cleveland.
Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Brian Martin said in July that F.N.B. is facing headwinds as it tries to expand its market share in the Carolinas and the metro D.C. area.
"We believe FNB’s ability to execute on this growth strategy in its expansion markets and deliver strong performance ... will serve as a catalyst to take shares higher in the coming quarters," Martin said.
"We continue to believe 2019 is a critical year for F.N.B. on the revenue front, as it has had ample time to add staff, implement its lending strategies/product set and de-risk the loan book."
Martin warned that "failure to execute on its plan could place increased pressure on the company’s right to remain independent."
"In our view, F.N.B.’s attractive footprint in diverse geographic markets has considerable franchise value, which would garner significant interest from potential partners."
Nonperforming assets were at $119 million on Sept. 30, compared with $125 million on June 30 and $138 million on Sept. 30, 2018.
