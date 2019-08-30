Two federal regulators said Friday that the increasing number of respiratory illnesses reported after use of e-cigarettes may be primarily related to contaminants inserted into the products.
As of Tuesday, 215 possible cases have been reported from 25 states, including North Carolina, with additional reports of pulmonary illness under investigation.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are assisting the states in investigating whether the illnesses "may be linked to specific devices, ingredients or contaminants in the devices, or substances associated with e-cigarette product use."
The agencies said that in many cases, "patients have acknowledged recent use of marijuana, or tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), "inserted into e-cigarette products.
"At this time, there does not appear to be one product involved in all of the cases, although THC and cannabinoids use has been reported in many cases," the agencies said.
There are two main types of e-cigarettes — closed pods and open pods.
Open-pod systems allow smokers to refill the nicotine or non-nicotine liquid manually, while closed-pod systems use ready-filled tanks and screw directly onto the e-cigarette battery.
The major e-cigarette manufacturers, such as Juul Labs Inc., R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. (Vuse) and Fontem Ventures (blu eCigs), focus on the closed-pod systems with limited flavors.
Open-pod systems tend to be sold by smaller e-cigarette makers that offer more flavor options, such as fruit, candy and coffee.
The CDC has said an adult in Illinois reportedly died from a severe respiratory illness following the use of an e-cigarette product.
"While some cases in each of the states are similar and appear to be linked to e-cigarette product use, more information is needed to determine what is causing the respiratory illnesses," the agencies said.
In many cases, patients reported a gradual start of symptoms, including breathing difficulty, shortness of breath, and/or chest pain before hospitalization. Some cases reported mild-to-moderate gastrointestinal illness, including vomiting and diarrhea, or other symptoms, such as fevers or fatigue.
"Even though cases appear similar, it is not clear if these cases have a common cause, or if they are different diseases with similar presentations," the agencies said.
The FDA has received about 80 samples, which represent a variety of different types of products and substances — a number of which contained incomplete information about the product.
"The FDA is analyzing those samples for their contents, whether they contain nicotine, substances, such as THC or other cannabinoids, or other chemicals and ingredients," the agencies said.
The agencies cautioned that "anyone who does use e-cigarette products should not buy these products off the street and should not modify e-cigarette products or add any substances to these products that are not intended by the manufacturer."
Gregory Conley, president of American Vaping Association said "we expect that most, or all, of the black market-THC products being analyzed by CDC and FDA contain concerning levels of contaminants, whether they be cutting agents or pesticides."
"While much of the CDC's advisory contains solid and useful advice that consumers should abide by, there is room for some communication improvements.
"With hundreds or thousands of news stories focusing only on vaping without a single mention of the clear role black-market street vapes are playing in these illnesses, the CDC and FDA should be working to assure adult smokers and ex-smoker vapers that legally purchased nicotine vaping products remain a better alternative to cigarettes."
