A 5.4% decline in third-quarter net income for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. may serve as a canary in the coal mine warning for the national economy.
Old Dominion, based in Thomasville, is a top-10 U.S. less-than-truckload carrier. Continuing upswing in profits has been fueled by internal growth and market-share gains.
The net income decline to $164.1 million was accompanied by an acknowledgement from Old Dominion executives of what they called a 'challenging operating environment."
It also may make Old Dominion's share price vulnerable today to a "what-have-you-done-for-me-lately" mentality from some investors.
Diluted earnings were $2.05 a share, down 7 cents from a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was $2.11 by nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
“The domestic economy remained sluggish during the quarter, and the general softness in demand contributed to our first quarter-over-quarter decline in revenue since the second quarter of 2016," Greg Gantt, Old Dominion's president and chief executive, said in a statement.
"We will continue to focus on managing the fundamental aspects of our business that we can control and adhere to a proven business model that has served us well throughout many economic cycles."
The company, with $3.1 billion in revenues through Sept. 30, remains on pace for another record year and surpassing the $4 billion threshold.
Old Dominion’s record performance centers on gaining market share through adding and expanding centers. As a less-than-truckload carrier, it ships products more quickly and attracts more customers because it does not depend on a full trailer to make a profit.
A major part of Old Dominion’s success has been its focus on reinvesting in equipment, technology and acquisitions.
The company said it spent $140.4 million on capital expenditures during the first three quarters of fiscal 2019.
It still projects spending $480 million in fiscal 2019, broken down to $220 million for real estate and service center expansion projects, $165 million for tractors and trailers, and $95 million for information technology and other assets.
Though Sept. 30, Old Dominion has spent $205.3 million on share repurchases. Companies typically make those repurchases to boost the value of those shares that remain outstanding.
At last count, Old Dominion had 910 employees at its headquarters in Thomasville, 720 at a service center in Greensboro, and 20,421 full-time employees overall as of Sept. 30.
The overall workforce total is down 3.7%, or by 793, from a year ago.
The company is in the process of expanding its Greensboro center and establishing a similar center on the Guilford County side of Kernersville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.