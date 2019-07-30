A 2.19-acre site in the Shoppes at Little Creek has been sold for $2.46 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds fling Tuesday. The deal was closed Thursday.

The buyer is HFC 888 LLLC of Winston-Salem, The organizer is listed as Hai Fang Chung in a N.C. Secretary of State filing. The seller is EC Hanes LLC.

The property is at 1110 Creekshire Way fronting Hanes Mall Boulevard.

In a separate commercial real-estate transaction, the Sunoco convenience store at 4250 Old Town Drive in Winston-Salem was sold for $1.25 million to a Cincinnati company, The sale closed Monday.

The buyer of the 1.03-acre property is CCT Winston-Salem LLC, an affiliate of Anchor Associates. The seller is Sam’s Commercial Properties LLC of Matthews.

