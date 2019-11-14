Sheetz is closing a store in High Point because it was not meeting expectations.
This is according to a customer service representative who responded to an email from the News & Record.
The store is expected to close in early December.
"This decision was not made lightly," the email stated.
A spokesperson for Sheetz told the High Point Enterprise that security for customers and employees was also a reason for the store's closure.
Employees of the South Main Street store will be offered jobs at other Sheetz locations in High Point.
The store opened in 2014 at the site of the former Hinkle Furniture store.
