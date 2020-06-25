The Sheetz convenience-store chain confirmed Thursday that an employee at its 12290 North N.C. 150 location has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Nick Ruffner, Sheetz’ public relations manager, said in a statement the unidentified employee last worked at the store on June 19. The store has a Winston-Salem address but is located in Davidson County.
“Because of this positive test, this store location was immediately closed (Wednesday) and is being professionally deep cleaned, sanitized and disinfected before it will reopen,” Ruffner said. “Our gas pumps are also being sanitized and cleaned.”
“We are taking an abundantly cautious approach, working with all employees who may have had close contact with this employee. All employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed.”
In May, a Sheetz employee tested positive for the virus at its 5519 Gumtree Road store, also in Davidson with a Winston-Salem address.
Since the brunt of the pandemic began in mid-March, there also have been employees to test positive at stores on New Garden Road and Wendover Avenue in Greensboro, Maple Avenue in Burlington and Finch Farm Road in Trinity.
