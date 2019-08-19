A sharp decline in investment income during the third quarter contributed to Cone Health posting a 49.1% decline in excess revenue to $45.1 million.
For a not-for-profit organization, excess revenue is equivalent to profit in a for-profit organization.
The Cone system has six hospitals, 1,254 licensed beds and more than 12,000 employees. Cone’s main presence in Forsyth County is a multipurpose facility at 1635 N.C. 66 South, where it has behavioral-health, heart, outpatient, primary, urgent and women’s care services.
The system reported Friday a 73.6% decrease in investment income compared with a year ago, to $20.7 million. Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital improvements.
Cone had an 11.5% increase in core revenue to $1.46 billion. It had “premium” revenue of $106.9 million paid to the system’s Medicare Advantage plan, up 18.6%. Other operating revenue fell 30.6% to $47.3 million.
Overall expenses rose 9.2% to $1.58 billion, including a 6.8% increase in salaries and wages to $574.2 million, a 33.7% increase in medical-claims expenses to $87 million, an 13.8% climb in supplies to $304.6 million and a 4.9% increase in “other” operating expenses to $280.5 million.
Cone said the increased supplier costs were most related to intensive inpatient surgeries, surgical implants, drug expenses for high-cost cancer treatments and industrywide inflation.
Cone had a 4.9% increase in outpatient visits to 723,893. Surgical procedures were up 0.4% to 31,238, while emergency-room visits dropped 3.4% to 259,790.
Cone joined Wake Forest Baptist and Novant Health Inc. in not reporting its bad-debt levels. Bad debt, according to the American Hospital Association, is defined as debt for services for which hospitals anticipated but didn’t receive payment.
Medicare and Medicaid represented 46.5% of reimbursement and source of payments, while commercial and managed care was 45.8% and self-pay was 1.7%.
Cone issued its report on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org. The reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are released about two months after the end of a quarter.