A major increase in its provision for loan losses contributed to F.N.B. Corp. reporting Thursday a 50.7% decline in first-quarter net income to $45.4 million.
F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, expanded into the Carolinas in March 2017 after its $1.4 billion acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp.
The Yadkin deal gave the bank its first presence in North Carolina with 98 branches. It currently has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest N.C.
The bank placed $47.8 million into the loan-loss provision in the first quarter, compared with $7.5 million in the fourth quarter and $13.6 million a year ago.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
“We’re using a pandemic recession scenario where we see significant deterioration in the economy up front with slight improvement later in the year, and then a continued economic weakness throughout 2021,” Gary Guerrieri, the bank’s chief credit officer, told analysts.
“We’re not taking into account in our analysis any of the government stimulus programs around our modeling. So there’s no benefit from any of that.”
F.N.B. is far from alone in making a substantial increase in its provision for the first quarter.
This week, First Horizon National Corp. placed $145 million into its provision, compared with $10 million in the fourth quarter and $9 million a year ago. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. took a $99.9 million provision, compared with $4.6 million in the fourth quarter and $7.2 million a year ago.
On Monday, Truist Financial Corp. took an $893 million loan-loss provision, compared with $155 million a year ago with legacy BB&T Corp.
Last week, Wells Fargo & Co. set aside $3.83 billion in its loan-loss provision, while Bank of America Corp. did $4.76 billion.
Diluted earnings for F.N.B. were 14 cents. The average earnings forecast was 10 cents by seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.
When factoring the increased loan-loss provision, loan revenue fell 14.8% to $184.8 million.
Fee revenue climbed 4.8% to $68.5 million. Service charges, by far F.N.B.’s largest fee revenue source, slipped 0.3% to $30.1 million.
Nonperforming assets were at $154 million on March 31, compared with $129 million on Dec. 31 and $132 million on March 31, 2019.
The bank said it processed nearly 15,000 federal Paycheck Protection Program applications for a combined $2.1 billion.
“We anticipate processing the remaining applications during the second round of funding,” said Vincent Delie Jr., the bank’s chairman, president and chief executive.
The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share. The dividend is payable June 15 to shareholders registered as of June 1.
The company repurchased 2.4 million shares prior to March 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.