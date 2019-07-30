GREENSBORO — BB&T Corp.'s $29.7 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. received near unanimous approval from both banks' shareholders Tuesday.
About 98% of shares cast at BB&T's special shareholder meeting approved merging the two banks into a financial institution valued at $65.9 billion.
Shareholders voted at almost the same level — 96% — to approve making Truist Financial Corp. the corporate name of the combined bank.
Meanwhile, SunTrust reported 98.9% of its shares cast were voted in favor of the merger.
As a result, the banks have cleared two of the three main regulatory hurdles toward closing their megadeal in late September to early October.
The banks gained approval from the N.C. Commissioner of Banks on July 10. They await reviews from the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
The combined bank would have its headquarters in Charlotte, with its community-banking division in Winston-Salem and wholesale-banking division in Atlanta. It would have a presence in 17 states, stretching from Pennsylvania and New Jersey to Texas, but foremost in the Southeast.
It would be the banking industry's largest deal since the Great Recession of 2008-11. It could take another 12 to 24 months to integrate the operating systems, including branch networks.
However, depending on the level of congressional and federal regulatory scrutiny about whether Truist falls into the too-big-too-fail category, approval might not be until early 2020, analysts say.
The banks did not provide an update on its branding plans.
“We're very pleased BB&T shareholders have overwhelmingly supported both the merger of equals with SunTrust and the new Truist name,” said Kelly King, BB&T chairman and chief executive.
“This is an important milestone as we move toward our goal of creating a bold, transformative organization that benefits our shareholders, associates, clients and communities.”
King would be the combined bank’s chairman and chief executive through Sept. 12, 2021 — his 73rd birthday. King will become executive chairman for another six months before stepping down from that role on March 12, 2022.
William Rogers Sr., SunTrust's chairman and chief executive, would succeed King as both chief executive and chairman when King retires.
Following the shareholder meeting, BB&T's board of directors declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of 45 cents, up 4½ cents. The dividend is payable Sept. 3, to shareholders registered as of Aug. 14.