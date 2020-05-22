The N.C. Senate approved Thursday by a 39-5 vote a House bill that would remove Rockingham County from the list of counties required to perform motor-vehicle emissions inspections.
House Bill 85 was introduced in February 2019 and passed the chamber in March 2019.
The bill resurfaced in the Senate on May 14.
The bill also would remove Lee and Onslow counties.
Because the original bill listed only Onslow, the House will have to approve or reject the changes made to the bill by the Senate. The bill has not been placed on the House chamber agenda for Tuesday's session.
If the bill becomes law, there would be 18 counties required to conduct the inspections, including Alamance, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
What kind of BS C>R>A>P from this republican-led Senate is this? If you're gonna remove motor-vehicle emissions inspections for these three hick counties, then REMOVE motor-vehicle emissions inspections for ALL counties. I'm sick and tired of my taxes subsidizing these hillbilly counties (i.e., rural welfare). Let them pay their motor-vehicle emissions inspections fees like eyerybody else in this state! [pirate][angry] Another disgusting example of these criminal corrupt republicans throwing their sheeple "a bone," this time in the form of rural welfare in that these hillbillies are exempt from paying their fair share of emissions fees! [pirate][pirate][pirate][pirate][angry][pirate][angry]
