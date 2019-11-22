An eastern North Carolina community bank is entering the Winston-Salem market with hopes of filling a current and future competition void.
Select Bancorp said Friday it will open a loan-production office on the eighth floor of the 500 West Fifth tower in downtown Winston-Salem.
Many community and regional banks often debut in a new market through a loan-production office to test the waters on demand for its loan and other business and commercial products.
Select said its initial focus will be on commercial banking consultation and lending to businesses in the Triad.
It will be the Dunn-based bank's second presence in the Triad counting a branch in Burlington.
The local Select office will be run by Doug Brewer, a 25-year banking veteran. For more information about the local Select office, call (336) 705-0663 or email to DougB@SelectBank.com.
Select has 15 branches and another loan-production office in North Carolina, along with plans to open a branch in Cornelius in early 2020. It had $1.27 billion in total assets as of Sept. 30.
With the Winston-Salem office, it will have a presence in all three N.C. urban areas.
Select is planting its flag in Winston-Salem during a time of major transition in the market, foremost the pending move of BB&T Corp.'s headquarters to Charlotte as part of its $30.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. to form Truist Financial Corp.
A potential local market role model for Select is First Horizon National Corp. of Memphis, Tenn.
First Horizon entered the Winston-Salem and Triad markets in 2004 through its First Tennessee brand by initially offering commercial banking, commercial real estate, and private client and wealth-management products and services.
The bank eventually provided traditional individual banking services to small business owners, and then chose to open its first retail branch in 2016.
In November 2017, First Horizon completed its $2.2 billion purchase of Capital Bank Financial Corp., gaining 22 Triad branches that Capital acquired in 2012 from buying a struggling Southern Community Financial Corp. of Winston-Salem.
First Horizon committed Nov. 8 to acquiring nine SunTrust branches in the Triad, including six in Forsyth, as part of a 30-branch divestiture by SunTrust that enabled BB&T to gain federal approval for the megadeal set to close Dec. 6.
Other banks debuting locally via a loan production office include: First Reliance Bancshares Inc. of Florence, S.C.; American National Bancshares Inc. of Danville, Va.; the former BNC Bancorp of High Point; the former Carolina Bank Holdings Inc. of Greensboro; and the former CommuntyOne Bank of Asheboro, then Charlotte.
Select will provide a financial-service element to the 500 West Fifth tower tenant base, which has Flow Automotive Cos. as its anchor.
Select will help put the 18-story building past the 80% capacity threshold for its 310,091 square feet of rentable space is still available.
It’s a remarkable comeback, given that the former GMAC Insurance Building had been vacant for nearly four years until early 2018.
Flow 500 West Fifth LLC spent $6.15 million to buy the property from Slate Winston Holdings Inc., according to the Forsyth County Register of Deeds. It has since spent more than $10 million on renovating the building back into Class A office space.
