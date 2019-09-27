The Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday it has fined Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. $20 million to settle charges about its Chinese business model.
Herbalife warned in an Aug. 1 regulatory filing of the potential for the $20 million civil penalty, an increase from the $8 million it projected in May.
In June 2016, Herbalife agreed to pay $200 million to settle a Federal Trade Commission investigation into what the agency termed as “unfair and deceptive practices.”
The company has more than 750 employees at its Winston-Salem manufacturing plant.
Herbalife agreed to the SEC order without admitting or denying its findings. The order requires Herbalife to cease and desist from further violations.
Herbalife could not be immediately reached for comment on the SEC civil penalty.
The SEC and U.S. Justice Department investigations have been focused primarily on Herbalife’s China business activities and “the adequacy of and compliance with the company’s internal controls.”
The SEC order includes claims that Herbalife “made false and misleading statements about its China business model in numerous U.S. regulatory filings” between fiscal years 2012 and 2018.
“Herbalife told investors that while direct selling is permitted in China, multi-level marketing is not and that, as a result, Herbalife’s business model in China differed from that used in other countries,” the SEC said.
“Herbalife’s representations were untrue because it employed a very similar compensation model in China to the one it employed in every other country.”
Marc Berger, director of the SEC’s New York regional office, said the false and misleading quarterly and annual financial statements “deprived investors of valuable information necessary to evaluate risk and make informed investment decisions.”
Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said the SEC fine “will be a mark that will stick, though if their financial performance is solid, the market will eventually look past it.”
“This may cause some investors to stay away until some time has passed without additional bad press before they come back in,” he said.
The company reported a significant drop in Chinese sales led to an 18.9% decrease in second-quarter net income to $76.5 million.
Overall sales were down 3.5% to $1.24 billion even with Chinese sales falling 35% to $187 million.
During the first quarter, the Chinese government conducted a 100-day review of Herbalife’s health products as part of an overall review of potentially misleading claims. Herbalife said the review period ended April 18 and meetings resumed in early May.
Michael Johnson, Herbalife’s chairman and chief executive, told analysts during an Aug. 1 conference call that the company is working on an plan that allows Chinese consumers to buy products directly from the company, including adding a second retail vendor and ramping up online sales in the fourth quarter.
CFRA Research analyst Arun Sundaram said Friday that “we view this settlement as a win for Herbalife given the relatively small monetary fine, even though these misleading filings go back six years.”
Other potential regulatory and legal investigations involve Herbalife’s anti-corruption compliance in China. Herbalife reported Aug. 1 that the “government is continuing to request documents and other information.”
“We think Herbalife may now consider resuming share buybacks in the fourth quarter, given less legal reserves and its low share price,” Sundaram said.
“However, Herbalife does have a separate outstanding lawsuit with the SEC and DOJ over whether it violated foreign bribery laws in China.”
Ramey called the two Chinese legal and regulatory issues “significant overhangs” following Herbalife successfully fending off the multiyear attack of billionaire hedge-fund activist Bill Ackman in 2018.
The FTC investigation was considered the most public and potentially far-reaching inquiry into Herbalife. The company also reached a settlement in June 2016 with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to pay a $3 million penalty.
Edith Ramirez, the FTC’s chairwoman in June 2016, said “Herbalife is going to have to start operating legitimately, making only truthful claims about how much money its members are likely to make.”
Ramirez later said in a media teleconference that the FTC purposefully avoided using the term pyramid scheme to reach the settlement. She said that individuals can “draw their own conclusions” on what Herbalife should be called.
