Kontoor Brands Inc.’s first full quarter as a publicly traded company found the Greensboro jeans manufacturer with a significant year-over-year decline in net income.
Kontoor completed its spin-off out of VF Corp. on May 23, focused on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands.
The quarterly report released Thursday reflects Kontoor’s financial performance while part of VF for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018
For example, the jeanswear business within VF had $60.5 million in net income in the second quarter of 2018. As an independent company, Kontoor had just under $38 million in the second quarter, down 37%.
Kontoor's income tax expenses were $9.3 million, compared with $16.6 million a year ago.
The corporate tax-rate cut that went into effect Jan. 1, 2018, has had a ripple effect for U.S. corporations with significant international sales, including Kontoor, Hanesbrands Inc., Herbalife Ltd., and Unifi Inc.
The tax reform included taxes being put on some foreign earnings of U.S.-based companies that had not been taxed before. Companies have spent fiscal years 2018 and 2019 adjusting to the income-tax changes.
Diluted earnings were 67 cents. The company took charges worth 29 cents in the quarter.
The average earnings forecast was 68 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
The main reason for the year-over-year decline in net income was an 8% drop in net sales to $609.7 million.
Kontoor said part of the decline came from a major U.S. retail customer going into bankruptcy protection in the fourth quarter of 2018.
It also chose to exit a European country's market because of under-performance. Kontoor warned in May that it may exit markets in Europe and South America.
Wrangler sales fell 8% to $363.4 million, while Lee sales were down 5% to $206.9 million. Sales on the "other" category, primarily Rock & Republic and VF Outlet sales, were off 20% to $38.8 million.
U.S. sales declined 3% to $487 million, while international sales fell 25% to $123 million.
Meanwhile, Kontoor’s cost of goods sold was $374.2 million, down 6%, while selling, general and administrative expenses were $182 million, down 5%.
“The restructuring and cost-savings actions we’ve taken to simplify and stabilize the organization are paying off and are setting the foundation for improved profitability in the second half of 2019 and beyond,” Scott Baxter, Kontoor's president and chief executive, said in a statement.
Stifel analyst Jim Duffy said that "against a backdrop of subdued expectations, Kontoor topped second-quarter estimates."
"Brand trajectory is better than feared, and reaffirmed guidance into second half appears achievable. The Lee brand in particular held up well."
Duffy discussed Kontoor's share price decline of as much as 32.1% from its $38 debut on May 23. It opened trading today at $29.68, but investors responded to the second-quarter report by sending the share price up 10% to $32.66 at 10 a.m.
Duffy said Thursday he has a 52-week share-price target of $37.
Duffy said the share-price decline to date "reflects investor aversion to the U.S. wholesale-centric jeanswear business, as well as confusion around the financial criteria for which to measure the business."
"We believe the pressure to be overdone, and appreciate the risk/reward offered by shares."
Kontoor reduced its corporate debt by $50 million in the quarter, leaving it at about $1 billion on June 30.
Kontoor has projected its announced restructuring will generate more than $50 million in total savings.
“We believe Phase 1 actions will reduce costs by $20 million to $25 million on an annualized basis, which we expect will accelerate in the second half of 2019 and be complete by the end of 2020,” the company said.
“Phase 2, beginning in 2021, is expected to further leverage improved global processes and systems generating additional savings.
Actions already completed include: streamlined supply-chain operations, including closing three owned manufacturing facilities in Mexico; consolidated and relocated select facilities and operations; and redesigned commercial organizations in the U.S. and Asia.
Kontoor’ full-year guidance remained unchanged:
Revenue is expected to exceed $2.5 billion, reflecting a mid-single digit decline compared with full-year 2018 adjusted revenue.
Capital expenditures are expected to range between $55 million and $65 million, including $30 million to $40 million to support the design and implementation of a global enterprise resource planning system.
The system is expected to require $105 million to $110 million of capital investment during a two-to-three year period.