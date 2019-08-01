The share price of Sturm, Ruger & Co. plunged to a 52-week low during trading Thursday as investors reacted to Wednesday’s news of a 59% drop in second-quarter net income to $6.2 million.
Ruger released the report after the stock market closed Wednesday. The share price fell Thursday as low as $45.16. It closed down $10.89, or 19.3%, to $45.62. The share price is down 34.8% from its 52-week high of $70.
Ruger reported firearms sales tumbled 25.2% to $94.9 million.
The National Instant Criminal Background Check System background checks declined 5% in the second quarter.
Ruger has a major production plant in Mayodan with 315 employees at last count.