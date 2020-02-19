Another quarter of sharp decline in gun sales contributed to Sturm, Ruger & Co. finishing fiscal 2019 on a decidedly down note Wednesday,
The company reported a 37.7% drop in fourth-quarter net income to $24.1 million.
Diluted earnings fell 36.2% to 44 cents per share. There were no earnings forecasts from Zacks Investment Research.
The full-year performance was slightly better: net income decreased by 36.6% to $32.3 million, while diluted earnings were down 37.1% to $1.81.
Ruger released the report after the stock market closed. The share price fell by as much as 17.1% in after-market trading to $43.03. That trading typically foreshadows early activity the next day.
Much of the after-market decline likely was spurred by recent industry talk that gun sales had begun to firm up recently.
The full-year profit decline would have been steeper if not for Ruger paying less income tax, $10.7 million, compared with $17.8 million in fiscal 2018 and $25.5 million in fiscal 2017. The federal corporate tax cut signed into law in December 2017 lowered the rate from 35% to 21% for most corporations.
Ruger’s fourth-quarter sales fell 9.2% to $104.4 million.
For the full year, sales were down 17.2% from fiscal 2018, at $406.3 million versus $490,607 a year early. The drop was even greater when compared with fiscal 2017, down 21.5% from that year’s $517,701.
There has been an industrywide sales slump since the Trump administration took office in January 2017 with a pro-gun policy that eased fears of heightened restrictions under a potential president Hillary Clinton.
By contrast, gun sales surged in the months after President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 victories out of some gun owners’ fears that Obama might pursue tighter firearms restrictions.
Christopher Killoy, Ruger’s chief executive, said in a statement that “2019 was challenging for the firearms industry as manufacturing overcapacity, excess inventories at all levels of the channel, and a continued softness of demand led to a marketplace saddled with undisciplined discounting, reckless extension of payment terms and excessive promotions.”
Killoy noted that a major retail customer went out of business during 2019 in United Sporting Cos., which liquidated its Ruger inventory.
He said Ruger responded to those factors with “a more measured” promotional effort and sticking with a “our steadfast commitment to new product development.”
Killoy expressed confidence that Ruger is “well positioned as we head into 2020” because of consumer response to its Ruger-57 pistol that debuted in December and the recent launch of its LCP II in .22 LR pistol.
“Our financial strength, evidenced by our $165 million of cash and short-term investments, places us in a unique position in our industry from which we can either profitably weather a storm, or thrive in a recovering market, always keeping an eye out for any long-term opportunities that may emerge,” Killoy said.
The National Instant Criminal Background Check System background checks increased 1% for 2019.
Ruger reported an 18% decrease in sell-through of its guns from independent distributors to retailers in 2019, which represented an improvement from a 24% decline through Sept. 30.
Rich Duprey, an analyst with The Motley Fool financial website, said the company should benefit from higher industry guns sales in 2020.
“It’s quite possible that on the surface, revenue and earnings might not look as strong as industry statistics would indicate,” Duprey said.
“To see sales rise, Ruger needs its distributors to increase their inventory levels,” he said. “But through much of 2019, the gun-maker has been methodically reducing its inventory.”
Duprey said Ruger’s strategy to avoid promotional discounts and “not engage in discounting in a bid to preserve profit margins ... is hurting it short term as it gives up sales and some market share.”
“But it makes for a more financially sound company over the long haul,” he said. “When demand returns — and it seems that is now happening — Ruger will be prepared to supply its distributors with firearms on its own terms.”
One ripple effect from the sales decline has been Ruger eliminating at least 930 jobs, or about 37% of its workforce, since Jan. 1, 2017.
Ruger has a major production plant in Mayodan, with 315 employees at last count. Its headquarters is in Southport, Conn., along with production operations in Earth City, Mo.; Newport, N.H.; and Prescott, Ariz.
Ruger told analysts in October 2018 it had about 1,600 employees. It did not list a workforce count in Wednesday’s report.
Also on Wednesday, Ruger’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 18 cents, payable March 27 to shareholders registered as of March 13. The dividend typically represents 40% of the quarterly net income.
Ruger did not buy back any of its shares during the fourth quarter. For fiscal 2019, it spent just under $2 million on repurchasing 44,500 of its shares.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.