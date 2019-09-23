R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. received a partial victory Monday in its legal battle with ITG Brands LLC over who is responsible for annual Master Settlement Agreement payments on four traditional cigarette brands.
A federal court in Delaware ruled in Reynolds’ favor that ITG is not entitled under their 2015 asset purchase agreement to demand protection from state “equity fee” statutes.
Those statues impose fees on tobacco companies based on their cigarette sales to pay for health care costs in that state. The court ruled the asset purchase agreement affects only Reynolds’ legal agreement with Florida.
However, the federal court in Delaware did not rule on whether ITG must indemnify Reynolds the $93 million that a Florida Circuit Court judge said Reynolds owes in Florida even after selling the brands to Imperial Brands Plc for $7.1 billion in June 2015.
“Because the parties each have advanced reasonable interpretations of the asset purchase agreement that could lead to different results on this question, their cross-motions must be denied,” according to the Delaware court.
Reynolds divested Kool, Salem and Winston, while Lorillard divested Maverick, to gain federal regulatory approval of the deal. Imperial transferred the brands to U.S. subsidiary ITG.
The four brands represent about 7.5% of the U.S. market share for traditional cigarettes.
Reynolds could not be immediately reached for comment on the Delaware legal decision. Reynolds spokesman Michael Shannon said in January its position remains that ITG purchased the brands and should be making the payments.
ITG said in a statement Monday that “we are pleased by the court’s decision on the principal issue of our obligations under the asset purchase agreement with Reynolds. ITG believes it has fully discharged its obligations under the agreement and looks forward to continuing to defend its position in the Delaware court.”
Florida’s attorney general Pam Bondi claims the MSA payments for the four brands have been due since Reynolds completed its $29.25 billion purchase of Lorillard in June 2015.
The Reynolds-Imperial deal included language that called on ITG to use its “reasonable best efforts” to reach an MSA settlement with Florida.
Imperial has countered that it did not agree to assume the payments, and that it was relieved of payment responsibility since it couldn’t reach an agreement with Bondi before the closing of the simultaneous purchases.
In November 2017, the Delaware court ruled that ITG has not met its obligation “to use its reasonable best efforts to reach an agreement with Florida” on assuming responsibility for the MSA payments.
ITG said following the Delaware court ruling that the chancellor “ruled on a narrow technical issue which does not settle the underlying dispute. This was simply an interim ruling.” Reynolds did not comment on that ruling.
However, Judge Jeffery Gillen of the 15th Florida Circuit Court ruled in December 2017 that Reynolds still has liability obligation for the brands even though ITG is getting the revenue from their sales. Bondi estimates the annual payment is about $30 million.
Bondi said her action “made clear (the state) does not claim that by closing on the asset-purchase agreement Imperial automatically assumed liability for the payments. The sale of major, pre-existing tobacco brands to another company for billions of dollars does not cause the payment obligations to vanish like a puff of smoke.”
Gillen agreed with Bondi and Imperial, ruling that “Reynolds is still obligated to make the payments pursuant to the Florida agreement.”
Gillen said in December 2017 that although the Delaware case has implications for the Florida case, it is up to the Florida legislature to pass legislation making Imperial legally responsible for making the MSA payments on the four brands.
The largest U.S. tobacco manufacturers agreed in November 1998 to pay at least $206 billion over 20 years to the 46 states to help pay for health-care expenses related to smoking.
Some payments are required to be made in perpetuity. The payment amounts are based primarily on sales and market share of individual brands.
However, Florida is one of four states that reached its own MSA agreement with Philip Morris USA, Reynolds and Lorillard in perpetuity.
In January, Texas become the second state to enter a dispute over payments from a tobacco settlement with Reynolds and ITG.
Ken Paxton, Texas’ attorney general, has asked a federal court to enforce terms of the Texas agreement that would require either Reynolds or ITG to make more than $125 million in payments.
