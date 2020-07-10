R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. is expanding the reach of its Velo nicotine product line with dissolvable nicotine lozenges.
The lozenges are available in test markets in Charlotte, Atlanta, Columbus, Ohio, Houston, Las Vegas and Philadelphia, as well as at age-21 verification website www.velo.com.
They are available in four flavors — berry, crema, dark mint and mint — and two textures: hard and soft.
Reynolds Vapor launched the products in March 2019 under the brand Revel.
“Adult nicotine consumers will see no change to the product format, strength, ingredients or flavor options,” Reynolds spokeswoman Natasha Webster said. “Velo dissolvable nicotine lozenges are now available in more locations.”
The decision to offer Velo lozenges “reflects the company’s commitment to meeting adult nicotine consumers’ changing preferences and desire for convenience, simplicity and choice.
Reynolds began testing dissolvable products in early 2009 — a pellet (Camel Orbs); a twisted stick the size of a toothpick (Camel Sticks); and a film strip for the tongue (Camel Strips).
In July 2013, Reynolds acknowledged that after spending more than 4½ years in five test markets, including Charlotte, it had struggled to gain consumer traction for the products. It sold all of the product inventories by the end of 2013.
Reynolds debuted Velo products in July 2019 with nicotine pouches. Since then, Velo pouches have been distributed nationwide and globally, the latter through Reynolds Vapor’s ownership by British American Tobacco Plc.
The company already sells Camel Snus, the top-selling snus product in the U.S.
Velo contains no tobacco leaf or other tobacco plant matter apart from the nicotine extracted from the tobacco plant, Reynolds said.
Meanwhile, snus, which became popular first in Sweden, are teabag-like pouches of pasteurized loose tobacco that users stick between their cheek and gum.
Both products are being marketed in part for use in places where smoking is prohibited because they don’t require spitting tobacco juice.
Challenging effort
It has been a challenging marketplace for dissolvable tobacco and nicotine product introductions.
Altria Group Inc. announced plans in May 2012 for smokeless chewable products — discs, chews, chewable dissolvables and melts — under the Verve brand. The products initially were sold just in Virginia.
Altria applied in November 2017 for premarket tobacco production status for Verve products. The premarket standard requires the FDA to consider products’ risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users.
However, in December 2018, Altria announced it was discontinuing Verve sales.
In April 2017, six styles of Reynolds’ Camel Snus entered the Food and Drug Administration’s review process for gaining modified-risk status.
If any one of the applications is approved by the FDA, Reynolds would be able to market the snus styles as posing less risk for smokers who stop smoking and use the products in place of cigarettes.
The FDA authorized in October modified-risk product status for eight General Snus styles by Swedish Match USA Inc. — loose, original large, dry mint original mini; mini portion white large; regular portion white large; classic blend portion white large (12 count); Nordic mint portion white large (12 count); and wintergreen portion white large.
Anti-smoking advocates say the FDA’s General Snus ruling should bode well for the Camel Snus products.
Dissolvable tobacco products have drawn criticism from the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, which has protested most Reynolds tobacco innovations in recent years.
The FDA’s Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee has said dissolvable products could provide a societal benefit in reducing disease from tobacco use by decreasing the number of smokers through cessation or preventing the first use of cigarettes.
It cautioned that increased use of dissolvable products also could lead to more smokers by serving as a bridge to cigarettes and/or reducing societal concern about the potential health risks of tobacco products.
Brad Rodu, a professor of medicine at the University of Louisville and an anti-smoking advocate, said: “This development is in keeping with tobacco manufacturers’ stated commitment to provide satisfying and vastly safer smoke-free cigarette substitutes.
“A robust market of e-cigarettes and other vapor products, heat-not-burn tobacco, smokeless tobacco products, such as snus, and nonpharmaceutical nicotine products gives smokers a broad array of quitting options that don’t require nicotine/tobacco abstinence.”
That includes Swedish Match’s Zyn nicotine pouches in the U.S.
