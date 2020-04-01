A biopharmaceutical company owned by Reynolds American Inc. has launched testing to determine whether tobacco plants can play a role in developing a coronavirus vaccine.
Kentucky BioProcessing LLC has been infecting fast-growing tobacco plants with a genetically modified coronavirus to see if it could produce antibodies for a possible vaccine.
Reynolds bought certain assets and liabilities of Kentucky BioProcessing in January 2014. It has made limited public comment about the subsidiary’s operations.
The testing is expected to take two months. BAT did not disclose a projection for how long it may take to get results.
“While (Kentucky BioProcessing) remains a commercial operation, the intention is that its work around the COVID-19 vaccine project will be carried out on a not-for-profit basis,” British American Tobacco Plc, Reynolds’ parent company, said in a news release.
Kentucky BioProcessing says its biotechnology strategy “has several advantages over conventional vaccine production technology.” Those include:
- It could be safer given that tobacco plants can’t host pathogens which cause human disease.
- It is faster because the elements of a vaccine accumulate in tobacco plants much more quickly — six weeks in tobacco plants versus several months using conventional methods.
- The vaccine formulation remains stable at room temperature, unlike conventional vaccines which often require refrigeration.
- It could deliver an effective immune response in a single dose.
“We are engaged with the Food and Drug Administration and are seeking guidance on next steps,” said Dr. David O’Reilly, BAT’s director of scientific research.
“Vaccine development is challenging and complex work, but we believe we have made a significant break-through with our tobacco plant technology platform and stand ready to work with governments and all stakeholders to help win the war against COVID-19.”
Previous research
Hugh Haydon, Kentucky BioProcessing’s chief executive, told Politico in February that “people can be cynical. But the fact is that we might be able to help.”
In 2015-16, Kentucky BioProcessing assisted Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc. of San Diego with developing ZMapp, a drug that had limited success in treating the Ebola virus. Kentucky BioProcessing is a contract manufacturer for ZMapp.
ZMapp is a cocktail of three antibodies directed against the Zaire strain of Ebola virus responsible for the 2014 epidemic.
Tobacco leaves have had limited success with helping fight virus-based illnesses.
For example, Politico cited the Pentagon’s medical research arm saying tobacco plants were used in 2012 for the quick development of 10 million doses of flu vaccine.
Scott Ballin, past chairman of the anti-smoking alliance Coalition of Science or Health, said “tobacco is considered the ‘white rat’ of the plant world and probably the best plant for genetic manipulation ... better than, say, corn.”
“GMO tobacco is being grown in a number of tobacco states, not just by tobacco companies but also by pharmaceutical companies, etc.”
Nicotine’s role
Kentucky BioProcessing is following in part the once-promising research by Reynolds biopharmaceutical spinoff Targacept Inc.
According to research, nicotine binds to very specific receptors in the brain that are important for thinking and memory and may have neuroprotective effects. People with Alzheimer’s disease are known to lose some of those receptors.
In a current study involving Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, researchers are trying to determine whether nicotine patches can improve memory and functioning in people diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment.
If tobacco plants can be proven to play a role in treating and curing viruses, it could present a financial lifeline to the manufacturers as consumer demand for traditional cigarettes continues to shrink.
Analysts say there could be push back from anti-tobacco advocates about a tobacco manufacturer playing a public-health role — similar to the reaction that greeted the idea cartridge-based electronic cigarettes could wean adult smokers from traditional cigarettes.
“The scientific uses of tobacco have run up against the demonization of the plant and any company dealing with it, and Reynolds has been punished rather than rewarded for its efforts on the science and technology,” said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette studies.
336-727-7376
@rcraverWSJ
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.