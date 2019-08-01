British American Tobacco Plc reported Thursday a 1.3% decline in profit at $5.3 billion for the first half of fiscal 2019.
Sales in what BAT terms as "new categories" — which includes electronic cigarettes, heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes, snus and other oral tobacco products — helped offset continuing declines in traditional cigarette sales volume.
Unlike U.S. publicly traded companies that issue quarterly earnings reports, U.K. corporations are required to produce first-half and full-year reports.
BAT is the parent company of Reynolds American Inc., which has between 2,500 and 3,000 employees in Forsyth County, primarily at its 2-million-square-foot manufacturing plant in Tobaccoville.
BAT reported first-half revenue of $14.7 billion, up 4.6%. Diluted earnings were $1.49 a share, also up 4.6%.
When excluding one-time charges, BAT reported adjusted profit of $6.3 billion, up 8.1%, and adjusted earnings of $1.81, up 8.8%.
Jack Bowles, making his first half-year earnings report as chief executive, said in a statement that the revenue performance "was driven by a continued strong financial performance in combustible (traditional cigarettes)."
"We are on track to deliver another good financial performance in 2019, including high single-figure adjusted earnings growth, at constant rates of exchange."
BAT had a 3.5% decline in global traditional cigarette volume to 336 billion sticks in the first half. That includes a 6% decline in the U.S. to 36.2 billion sticks. Newport volume fell 2.6%, while Natural American Spirit declined 0.8% and Camel 6.9%.
Analysts have projected between a 4.5% to 6.5% decline in U.S. traditional cigarette volume for 2019.
The Big Three U.S. tobacco manufacturers — Philip Morris USA, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and ITG Brands LLC — raised their per-pack prices by 9 to 10 cents in April to help offset the cigarette volume decline.
Overall U.S. revenue was up 10.2% to $6.04 billion.
Bowles said new category revenue growth remain “on track around the middle of its guidance in the 30% to 50% range.”
Heat-not-burn cigarette category sales rose 4% to $364.2 million. E-cigarette sales jumped 58% to $221.4 million, while snus and other oral tobacco products increased 284% to $56.9 million.
Several analysts have questioned whether BAT is trailing Philip Morris International when it comes to consumer demand for heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes, as well as top-selling U.S. electronic cigarette Juul with its 74% market share.
Vuse, made by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., had a 14% market share.
"Our new categories portfolio continued to deliver encouraging growth," Bowles said. BAT said the combined revenue from new category portfolio was $642.5 million in the first half.
"While there is much more to be done, with new product launches planned for the second half ... and the impact of a full year of additional investment, we expect revenue growth to accelerate in the second half."
Bowles said BAT has achieved the $400 million in synergy cost savings projected from buying the remaining 57.8% of Reynolds it did not already own. He said the achievement came 12 months earlier than forecast.
Stephen Pope, managing principal for Spotlight Ideas in London, said BAT's growth is sustainable "as it is concentrated in the new products and the geographical distribution is broadly based."
"If there is a weakness, it is in the more granular analysis. There appears to be an emphasis on one new product line in one geographical region ... not a homogeneous distribution off all new products across all sales territories.
"Still, I ought not to be churlish as this group is doing well in finding new cash streams to overcome the decline of traditional tobacco."
For fiscal 2018, the first full year of total ownership of Reynolds bolstered BAT to a 45.2% jump in profit at $12.39 billion.
Full-year revenue increased 25.2% year over year, to $32.57 billion, with the United States representing the largest global sector, at $12.63 billion, or 30.7%.