Fears of an empty, underutilized Whitaker Park, which contains a massive former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. plant, eased considerably in October when developer Chris Harrison unveiled plans to convert part of the campus into a high-end apartment complex with 314 units, retail space and a hotel.
Harrison, a former NFL player, said the first of a four-phase project would be kicked off by 164 loft apartments at 951 Reynolds Blvd., across from Woodland cemetery. The goal with renovating the two historic buildings is beginning work by March 31 and a completion date by the end of 2020.
Harrison estimates the overall cost of his project to be in a range of $80 million to $100 million, and take four to five years to complete.
The rest of the project, in planned order, will be: 25,000 square feet of retail space featuring two to three restaurants and other service-industry groups; a 125-room hotel that Harrison expects to attract visitors to Wake Forest University, in particular visiting athletic teams; and another 150 residential units.
Harrison said he has had preliminary talks with Marriott about the project. The final three phrases will represent new construction on the Whitaker Park campus, along with 50 indoor parking spaces.
Harrison has committed to making at least 20% of the housing units affordable to working people — a key to gaining support from Winston-Salem elected officials.
In January, Cook Medical committed to keeping its regional manufacturing and office operations and 650 employees in Winston-Salem by shifting to an 850,000-square-foot space on the Whitaker Park campus with a goal of beginning operations by the end of 2022, about a year later than originally discussed.
Hanesbrands is leasing space in the 426,800-square-foot 601-11 manufacturing building for distribution needs with between 10 and 15 employees there.
