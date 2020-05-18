A state House revenue laws bill would reduce the excise tax on tobacco products if those products are approved for modified-risk status by the Food and Drug Administration.
The House Finance committee will discuss the legislation Tuesday as part of reviewing House Bill 1080. Companion legislation Senate Bill 727 is in the Senate Finance committee.
A modified-risk tobacco product application seeks authorization to advertise products as reduced harm or reduced risk compared with traditional cigarettes.
Bill co-sponsor includes Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, who could not be immediately reached for comment on the bill.
The bill’s language does not specify how much the tax would be reduced.
The current excise tax on vapor products is 5 cents per fluid milliliter of consumable product. By comparison, the excise tax on a pack of traditional cigarettes is 45 cents, one of the lowest rates in the country.
North Carolina is one of 20 states with an e-cigarette excise tax.
In 2015, Senate Bill 407 was introduced that would have lowered the excise tax on vapor products to 3 cents per fluid milliliter. That bill did not advance out of committee.
Howard said in 2014 when the legislature passed the creation of a vapor excise tax that she believed those products should be taxed at a lower rate in part because they do not contain tobacco, and the vapor produced does not create a secondhand smoke risk. Howard said she didn’t “want a high excise tax to become a disincentive from consumer trial and use.”
In October, the FDA approved modified-risk status for the first time for eight General Snus styles by Swedish Match USA Inc.
Anti-smoking advocates say the FDA’s General Snus ruling should bode well for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.’s Camel Snus products, which entered the FDA regulatory gauntlet in April 2017.
Snus are teabag-like pouches or loose tobacco that users stick between their cheek and gum, but that don’t require spitting. They are marketed in part for use in places where smoking is prohibited.
The FDA has cautioned that the modified-risk designation “does not mean these products are safe or ‘FDA approved.’”
“All tobacco products are potentially harmful and addictive, and those who do not use tobacco products should continue to refrain from their use. The modified risk orders are product-specific and limited to five years.”
22nd Century Group Inc., which has its production plant and the bulk of its workforce in Mocksville, is pursuing FDA approval for its very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes.
The FDA’s Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory committee conducted Feb. 14 a hearing on 22nd Century’s modified-risk tobacco production applications for its king and menthol king very-low-nicotine (VLN) styles. The FDA’s comment period on the application ends Monday.
The company says its VLN cigarettes contain just 0.5 milligrams of nicotine per gram of tobacco, compared with an average of 20 milligrams for many of the top-selling traditional cigarette brands.
Philip Morris USA has active modified-risk applications for its IQOS heat-not-burn Marlboro Heatsticks and for its U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co. subsidiary’s Copenhagen Snuff Fine Cut product.
