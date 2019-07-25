Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. remained in high revenue and profit gear during the second quarter even with signs of a slowing U.S. economy affecting the trucking industry.
The Thomasville company reported Thursday having a 6.5% increase in net income to $174.1 million. In the first quarter, the company had a 21.9% increase to $133.3 million.
Diluted earnings were $2.16 a share, up 17 cents.
The average earnings forecast was $2.11 by eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and changes in their forecasts.
The second-quarter profit jump was somewhat offset by its corporate income tax-provision rising from $58 million a year ago to $61.5 million.
Old Dominion is a top-10 U.S. less-than-truckload carrier. Continuing upswing in profits has been fueled by internal growth and market-share gains.
The company, with $2.05 billion in first-half revenues, remains on pace for another record year and surpassing the $4 billion threshold.
"Old Dominion’s financial results for the second quarter include new company records for revenue, operating ratio and earnings per diluted share,” Greg Gantt’s the company's president and chief executive, said in a statement,
“We were especially pleased to produce these quarterly financial records during a period with lower less-than-truckload shipments and tonnage, which reflects the on-going softer demand environment.
"Maintaining our long-term, consistent approach to pricing may have also contributed to the decrease in our volumes," Gantt said. “We intend to maintain our disciplined approach to yield management and believe the pricing environment has remained relatively stable."
Old Dominion’s record performance centers on gaining market share through adding and expanding centers. As a less-than-truckload carrier, it ships products more quickly and attracts more customers because it does not depend on a full trailer to make a profit.
A major part of Old Dominion’s success has been its focus on reinvesting in equipment, technology and acquisitions.
The company said it spent $159.2 million on capital expenditures during the first half of fiscal 2019. It projects spending $480 million in fiscal 2019, broken down to $220 million for real estate and service center expansion projects, $165 million for tractors and trailers, and $95 million for information technology and other assets.
For the first half of fiscal 2019, Old Dominion said it has spent $164.7 million on share repurchases and $27.4 million on cash dividends.
At last count, Old Dominion had 910 employees at its headquarters in Thomasville, 720 at a service center in Greensboro, and 20,890 full-time employees overall as of June 30.
The overall workforce total is up 846 from a year ago.
The company is in the process of expanding its Greensboro center and establishing a similar center on the Guilford County side of Kernersville.