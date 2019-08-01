Gildan Activewear Inc. reported Wednesday an 8.5% decline in second-quarter net income to $99.7 million, a byproduct of taking production consolidation charges.
Gildan, based in Montreal, has production operations in Mocksville, Eden and Salisbury. The latest Mocksville workforce count was at more than 200.
The apparel manufacturer said it had $16.3 million in restructuring and acquisition costs during the second quarter related to consolidating textile, hosiery, sewing and yarn operations, as well as warehouse operations and sales and marketing initiatives.
Diluted earnings were 49 cents, down two cents. Adjusted earnings were 56 cents.
The average earnings forecast was 55 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Sales rose by 4.9% to a record $801.6 million, led by its fashion basic, fleece and lifestyle brands.
U.S. sales were $683.9 million, up 6.1%, while sales in Canada fell 9.3% to $27.3 million, and international sales climbed 1.2% to $90.5 million.
Activewear revenue climbed 6.5% to $665.6 million. Hosiery and underwear revenue was off 2.2% to $136 million.
Gildan launched in May a private label underwear program with its largest mass retail customer, which it did not identify. Analysts say it’s Walmart.
Gildan said underwear sales increased by more than 50% in the quarter compared with a year ago. It expects to gain more shelf space with the retailer in the fourth quarter.
CFRA Research analyst Camilla Yanushesky maintained Thursday her 12-month share-price target of $45 and fiscal 2019 earnings forecast of $2 a share.
"Our positive view reflects steps Gildan has taken to capitalize on the growing appeal of private labels," Yanushesky said.
"We continue to believe that the apparel makers that diversify into private label manufacturing will be the ones that survive and flourish.
"About a third of total apparel dollar share and units sold are private label, and we forecast private apparel label dollar share and units sold reaching 40% by 2021," she said.
The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2019 guidance of projected sales growth in the mid-single digit. It projects fiscal 2019 diluted earnings of between $1.80 and $1.85 a share, and adjusted earnings between $1.95 and $2.
The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 13.4 cents per share. The dividend is payable Sept. 9 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 15.